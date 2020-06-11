Home Entertainment Judge BANS Lil Fizz for being around Apryl & Omarion Kids! (Love...

Judge BANS Lil Fizz for being around Apryl & Omarion Kids! (Love and Hiphop)

Bradley Lamb
In the last season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Apryl Jones, the mom of Omarion's babies, confirmed that he was in a relationship with O's former B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.

Earlier this year, Omarion took Fizz and Apryl to court, and asked a judge to keep Fizz AWAY FROM HIS CHILDREN.

The details of the court ruling are sealed to protect the privacy of all parties. But according to Fizz's mother, Judge Monica, the judge heard all the evidence and then agreed with Omarion: He prohibited Fizz from being around the children of Apryl and Omarion.

