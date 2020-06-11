Judge BANS Lil Fizz for being around Apryl & Omarion Kids! (Love and Hiphop)

In the last season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Apryl Jones, the mom of Omarion's babies, confirmed that he was in a relationship with O's former B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.

Earlier this year, Omarion took Fizz and Apryl to court, and asked a judge to keep Fizz AWAY FROM HIS CHILDREN.

The details of the court ruling are sealed to protect the privacy of all parties. But according to Fizz's mother, Judge Monica, the judge heard all the evidence and then agreed with Omarion: He prohibited Fizz from being around the children of Apryl and Omarion.

So what exactly is in Fizz's past that is so horrible that a judge has to forbid you from being around children? Monica did not specifically say.

But in his interview, he suggested that Fizz may be involved in drug sales, and alluded to some "abuse,quot; in the past.

