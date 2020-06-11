Jordan Peele pledges $ 1 million donation to organizations fighting for racial equality

WENN / Avalon

Together with his partners in the production company Monkeypaw, the director of & # 39; Get Out & # 39; and & # 39; Us & # 39; declares its commitment to continue action against systematic racism against the black community.

"Salt"and"We"director Jordan Peele He has joined the ranks of the stars by donating millions to organizations fighting for racial equality.

Like many, the comedian-turned-filmmaker was touched by the recent Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd's death in Minnesota last month, and now he and his associates at production company Monkeypaw have announced a $ 1 million installment. (£ 787,000) to multiple racial justice groups supporting the black community.

"Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are proud to donate $ 1 million to five organizations that we consider essential to the health and lives of blacks," Jordan wrote on Instagram. "We are committed to continued action against a system rooted in violence and oppression of the black community."

The donation will benefit the Black Collective for Emotional and Mental Health, Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Fight and Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project.

Angelina Jolie and Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively He recently gave millions to the National Association for the Advancement of the People's Defense Fund of Color to help justice reform.