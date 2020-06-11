"Jojo Rabbit" star Thomasin McKenzie to portray American dancer Joy Womack – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Fast-growing actress Thomasin McKenzie, star of Jojo Rabbit and Leave no trace, is to play the American ballet dancer Joy Womack on biopic Joika.

The second American to graduate from Moscow's infamous Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Womack personally supervises McKenzie's training and will double as the actress for more demanding sequences.

The film will trace the intense training of the dancer, who tested the limits of her dedication, determination, sacrifice and virtuosity, and how she was stimulated by the passions of first love. Now 26, Womack became the lead dancer for the Universal Ballet in Korea and then returned to America, where she dances with the Boston Ballet.

Prepared to shoot in pandemic-free New Zealand in early 2021, writer-director James Napier Robertson, producer partner Tom Hern and fellow Kiwi McKenzie are already preparing the film and "will use innovative digital technology to overcome ongoing coronavirus restrictions "

New Zealand-based Robertson and Hern are best known for the critically acclaimed 2014 biopic The dark horse, who played in Toronto, and her Four Knights Film outfit has the horror of Chloe Grace Moretz Shadow in the cloud in post production.

They are also producing Paul Green of Anonymous Content (The attic), Paula Muñoz Vega and Laurie Ross. Luke Rivett will be an executive producer.

Embankment Films are executive producers and have launched worldwide sales and representation rights in conjunction with UTA Independent Film Group. The project will be on sale during the virtual market in Cannes.

Next up for McKenzie are the new Edgar Wright and Jane Campion movies, and he must also star in the new movie M Night Shyamalan Universal.

Producer Tom Hern said: "We are delighted that New Zealand is leading the way back on stage during these extraordinary new times, and we are even more pleased that Joika will be part of this first wave of post-crisis green light movies. "

Embankment's Tim Haslam commented: "Joika it's about unearthing and encouraging talent, and the sacrifices made to fulfill dreams. Put on Thomasin's inspiring shoes, audiences will experience every step of their journey to perfection. "