John Prine's Widow to Debut New Music During All-Star Online Tribute

Instagram

& # 39; Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine & # 39 ;, which will take place on June 11 at night, will feature performances by Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt, among others.

Up News Info –

John PrineThe widow will debut one of her late husband's latest songs as part of an online star tribute.

The Americana icon was working on new music when he hired COVID-19 in late March and died, and now Fiona Prine reveals that she will release a new song on Thursday (June 11). "Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine ", which will feature performances by Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Billy Bob Thorntonand Bonnie Raitt, among others.

And he plans to release more unreleased music, telling CBS: "John left me a lot, lots of memories, music, cars."

Planning the online tribute and completing the music for her late husband has been a necessary distraction for the widow.

"Sometimes it has been difficult," says Fiona, "but it has also been a great distraction."

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at https://www.youtube.com/johnprine.

Carlile will also be among Rosanne CashGuests for the Live with Carnegie Hall showcase on Thursday.

Johnny CashHer daughter will explore her later catalog for the show "Present Perfect: Songs of Protest and Memory," scheduled for 2 pm ET.

Elvis Costello, Gary Clark Jr., Marc Cohn, Ry Cooderand Lizz Wright they are also configured to appear.

Fans can tune into the show here: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2020/06/11/Live-with-Carnegie-Hall-Rosanne-Cash-0200PM.

Other highlights from Thursday's live stream include: