John Hawkes and Allison Janney join Andrea Riseborough on 'To Leslie' – Up News Info

John Hawkes (The sessions) and Oscar winner Allison Janney (I tonya) have been incorporated into roles in the role inspired by real life Leslie with Andrea Riseborough (Birdman).

Mister Smith has also tackled the project for international sales before the Cannes virtual market. UTA Independent Film Group is representing nationally.

Michael MorrisBetter call Saul) will direct the script written by Ryan Binaco (3022) Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producers along with Kelsey Law of Clair of Lune Entertainment. Binaco is an executive producer.

The movie It tells the story of a single West Texas mother (Riseborough) who won the lottery and wasted it just as quickly, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her exhausted charm and nowhere to go, she struggles to rebuild her life and find redemption. Binaco wrote the script inspired by his mother's life.

Hawkes will play Sweeney, a lonely motel manager who lives a quiet life in West Texas, who takes a chance on Leslie when no one else will. Janney will play Nancy, a former Harley-loving biker with a losing streak, who refuses to let Leslie live her past.

Hawkes is represented by groundbreaking artists, Thruline Entertainment, and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Janney is represented by Gersh, Thruline, and Nelson Davis. Morris is represented by UTA and Erik Hyman in Paul Hastings.