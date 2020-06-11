John Cena matches BTS $ 1 million donation to Black Lives Matter movement

Bradley Lamb
Supporting the ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the actor in & # 39; Playing with Fire & # 39; advises: & # 39; The change is uncomfortable but in the long run it can give much more joy to everyone & # 39;.

Fighter and actor John Cena has donated $ 1 million (£ 780,000) to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 43-year-old man announced the contribution, as protests after George Floyd's death continue to sweep across the United States.

The "Derailed train"Members cited in BTS star (The Bangtan Boys) in a tweet revealing the news on Monday, June 8, drawing attention to the group's $ 1 million pledge to the move, which was later matched by fans of the band as part of the viral #MatchedAMillion initiative.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in an effort to match BTS's tremendous donation # ARMYMatch1M," Cena wrote in a tweet. "One of the many reasons I respect BTS … thanks #BTS and BTSARMY."

In a separate post, Cena shared what he believes will take to change racist attitudes in the United States.

"Change is never easy because it leads us to admit that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, June 9. "The change is awkward, but in the long run it can bring much more joy to everyone."