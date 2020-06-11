Joe Biden calls Facebook to get tougher on disinformation – Up News Info

Joe Biden's presidential campaign launched an online petition and open letter addressed to Facebook's policies, telling CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the platform has taken "no significant action" to remove the misinformation.

In the letter, Biden's campaign writes that Facebook "continues to allow Donald Trump to say something, and to pay to make sure his wacky claims reach millions of voters. SuperPAC and other dark money groups are following suit. Trump and its allies have used Facebook to spread fear and misleading information about voting, trying to compromise the means of accountability: our voices and our ballot boxes. "

Among other things, Biden's campaign wants Facebook to stop "amplifying unreliable content and quickly verifying election-related material that goes viral." They also propose a two-week pre-election period during which all political announcements must be verified, and for rules that "prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to participate in elections."

Unlike Twitter, which has put fact-checking and other tags on some of the president's tweets, Facebook has refused to take such steps, arguing that a non-intervention approach is better in political discourse. Twitter does not accept political ads either, while Facebook does, campaigns are spending a lot. According to Facebook's own figures, the Trump campaign has already spent $ 36.7 million on ads; Biden's campaign has spent $ 23.3 million.

"We live in a democracy, where elected officials decide the rules around campaigns," the company said in a statement. Two weeks ago, the President of the United States issued an executive order directing federal agencies to prevent social networking sites from engaging in activities such as fact-checking political statements. This week, the Democratic presidential candidate started a petition asking us to do exactly the opposite. "

Trump's executive order, issued on May 28, points to a provision in the Communications Decency Law that grants social media companies immunity from third-party content posted on their platforms. But it also protects them from litigation if their content moderation decisions are made in "good faith."

Facebook and other technology platforms condemned the executive order, but there are also doubts that the president or federal agencies have the authority to change the law without an act of Congress.

Facebook also argued that its policy towards campaign ads, which they do not actually verify, reflects those of broadcasters. "As they have done with broadcast networks, where the US government prohibits rejecting campaign ads by politicians, people's elected representatives must set the rules and we will follow them," the company said. "Elections will be held in November and we will protect political discourse, even when we strongly disagree."

Like the Trump campaign, which has argued that platforms are biased, Biden's offer has taken advantage of the backlash against social media, as his open letter was accompanied by a fundraising speech.