Joan Smalls criticizes the insulting silence of fashion amid a call for justice

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, Joan Smalls she is using her voice to call the silence of the fashion industry.
In a message from the supermodel, Smalls, who has been modeling for more than a decade, conveyed her complaints to an industry where she has long worked.
"To my surprise, a good part of this industry, of which I am a part, has not spoken to show solidarity for equal rights and treatment for all, specifically the black community," began his comments, published by Harper's Bazaar. "This spans the entire gamut of the fashion industry, from agencies to magazines and brands. An industry that benefits from our black and brown bodies, our culture of constant inspiration, our music (which continues to glorify these brands) and our Images for your visuals have been tiptoed around the subject at hand. You are part of the cycle that perpetuates these conscious behaviors. "
"I want to share a small vision of this world of complicity," his statement continued. "Many of you who claim to be all about & # 39; diversity and inclusion & # 39; got on a car, because social networks blamed them for their lack of recognition of us and hid behind their aesthetic of creativity or the so-called beauty. Unfortunately, he falls short trying to tell our stories by toning down or being healed by people who have not lived our experiences or walked in our shoes one day. Time to be an active participant in this conversation. Time to be considerate of giving us a seat at the table because we are unique, talented and worthy. "
Smalls questioned the authenticity of the brands' efforts. "But was he sincere or was he forced to make changes to please and appease his consumers?" she asked.
On the subject of her own experiences, the catwalk professional has long recalled being told to "control,quot; her hair and to have to share campaigns while others starred alone. "It was a constant battle that no one saw but lived through on a daily basis," Smalls continued. "I kept my head up, because I was lucky to have parents who empowered and encouraged me. I don't need validation from an industry that portrays me as the symbolic black girl while ignoring all of my cultural identity as a proud Latina as well. "
"What I do need is recognition of systemic problems, problems that arise from top to bottom within the industry, from photographers who don't want to shoot me because there was no need to shoot a black girl at magazines, brands and agencies than to continue working with people of that mentality, "he continued. "Like stylists and cast directors who are unwilling to treat us fairly and give us a chance, however you, the industry, continue to employ them. You feed the beast. The beast of racism and exclusivity."
While applauding those who fought for her, Smalls called the brands apologetic and promised "to do better."
"My answer is: this is your chance! The moment you speak up and show you care. If you really care, show it!" she urged. "Their silence is not only insulting, it is part of the biggest problem within this industry. I have seen many people who miraculously developed empathy, but when they are behind closed doors, they are part of the group that stops us. See you! see now? "
When the star completed her message, Smalls also stated that she will donate half of her income for the rest of the year to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement and said she will encourage brands to also pay and set policies "to promote inclusion. racial "within their companies. In his message, he also said he will prepare a list of creatives and people of color in the industry "who can help the diversity of all brands."
"Behind these marks are individuals, individuals who should be humble," concluded his message. "I urge you to use your voice and infrastructure to help us. I urge all of you to join us. Together we are stronger."
Smalls read similar comments aloud in a video posted to Instagram, noting in the caption: "This industry I love has benefited from us but has never considered us the same. This. It stops. Now. It is time for the fashion industry stand up and show solidarity. "