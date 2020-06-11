Joan Smalls criticizes the insulting silence of fashion amid a call for justice

While applauding those who fought for her, Smalls called the brands apologetic and promised "to do better."

"My answer is: this is your chance! The moment you speak up and show you care. If you really care, show it!" she urged. "Their silence is not only insulting, it is part of the biggest problem within this industry. I have seen many people who miraculously developed empathy, but when they are behind closed doors, they are part of the group that stops us. See you! see now? "

When the star completed her message, Smalls also stated that she will donate half of her income for the rest of the year to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement and said she will encourage brands to also pay and set policies "to promote inclusion. racial "within their companies. In his message, he also said he will prepare a list of creatives and people of color in the industry "who can help the diversity of all brands."

"Behind these marks are individuals, individuals who should be humble," concluded his message. "I urge you to use your voice and infrastructure to help us. I urge all of you to join us. Together we are stronger."

Smalls read similar comments aloud in a video posted to Instagram, noting in the caption: "This industry I love has benefited from us but has never considered us the same. This. It stops. Now. It is time for the fashion industry stand up and show solidarity. "