Jessica Mulroney threatens to end Black Influencer's career.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

An influential black Canadian, Sasha Exeter, has just spoken out against Jessica threatening to end her career. Why? Well, according to Sasha, a few weeks ago she encouraged influencers to use her platform to talk about the BLM movement.

Sasha, who runs SoSoSasha, explains what she claims first sparked the dispute. She said, "Jessica never wanted to stand up and use her voice in the first place and didn't understand why she needed to.

"This seemed strange enough to me seeing that she talks a lot about supporting many causes and being very open about everything else, so how could she not be talking about this problem that affects everyone in the world?" Also her best friend is possibly one of the most famous black women in the world … I just didn't get it. "

