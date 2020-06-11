Jessica Mulroney threatens to end Black Influencer's career.

An influential black Canadian, Sasha Exeter, has just spoken out against Jessica threatening to end her career. Why? Well, according to Sasha, a few weeks ago she encouraged influencers to use her platform to talk about the BLM movement.

Sasha, who runs SoSoSasha, explains what she claims first sparked the dispute. She said, "Jessica never wanted to stand up and use her voice in the first place and didn't understand why she needed to.

"This seemed strange enough to me seeing that she talks a lot about supporting many causes and being very open about everything else, so how could she not be talking about this problem that affects everyone in the world?" Also her best friend is possibly one of the most famous black women in the world … I just didn't get it. "

He then goes on to say that he believes Jessica "wrongly assumed,quot; that his call to action was directly directed at her.

Jessica must have thought Sasha was "calling,quot; her because she took it personally and was offended. She Jessica proceeded to play the card of the ultimate victim.

Jessica allegedly threatened Sasha in writing. He sent Sahsa multiple messages, including the following:

"I've also talked to companies and people about how you treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters, well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without embarrassing people who are just trying to learn. Good luck."

Sasha is known for being Meghan Markle's best friend. Jessica, 40, is a Canadian fashion stylist who regularly segments for the Good Morning America and CityLine television shows.

