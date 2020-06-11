Jessica Mulroney reacts to dismissal from a TV show after being charged with & # 39; White Privilege & # 39; by Sasha Exeter

Instagram

Meghan Markle's good friend publicly apologizes after the lifestyle influencer called her for threatening her after her disagreement over the Black Lives Matter movement.

Up News Info –

Jessica Mulroney he is acknowledging his mistake in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement. A day after being called up for using his "white privilege" to threaten his influencer Sasha Exeterlivelihood, good friend of Meghan Markle has it "I do redo"The series took the air out of Bell Media, and she was quick to accept her mistake.

"The events that have happened in recent days have made it clear that I have a job to do. I realize more than ever that being a privileged white woman has put me far ahead of so many, and particularly blacks. community, "Mulroney began his statement posted on Instagram Story on Thursday, June 11." And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to improve in the future. "

Affirming that she respected CTV's decision, the 40-year-old stylist took it further by announcing her choice to move away from her professional commitments. He added that he will use the time "to reflect, learn and focus on my family." In his statement, he also clarified: "I have no intention of taking any legal action. I was wrong, and therefore I am very sorry."

Jessica Mulroney reacted to CTV's decision to release & # 39; I Do Redo & # 39; from air.

Mulroney came out with the apology message shortly after CTV announced his dismissal. "Because the recent conduct of one of our presenters, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed & # 39; I DO REDO & # 39; from all Bell channels and platforms Media with immediate effect, "said the media company.

<br />

Mulroney herself was criticized by Exeter in a 12-minute video that the latter posted on Instagram on Wednesday, June 10. According to Exeter, the two argued offline about white privilege and racism after Mulroney took offense at a very generic call to action "he made on social media to" help combat the racial war and what's happening to him. to the black community. "

"What happened next was a series of very troublesome behaviors and pranks that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a written threat last Wednesday," Exeter recalled. "Listen, I am in no way calling [Mulroney] a racist, but what I will say is that she is very aware of her wealth, her power and privilege perceived by the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the confidence momentary to come for my livelihood in writing. "

Exeter went on to reveal that Mulroney claimed to have spoken to "companies and people about how they have treated me unfairly," leaving her "paralyzed with fear." She added: "For her to threaten me, a single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic surprises me. The goal here is genuine and transformative change, not optical and performative bulls ** t. You can't post that to you. You stand in solidarity while trying to silence someone by text message. "

<br />

In response to Exeter's allegations, Mulroney issued a separate apology. "I want to say from my heart that every word of my apology to Sasha over the past two weeks in private, and again both public and private today is true," he said in an Instagram post. "He had no intention of jeopardizing his livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. So I'm sorry."

<br />

Mulroney continued to share his commitment to make better use of his platform. "As I have considered what to say publicly, I recognize that that is not enough," he wrote. "That is why I am going to step back on social media in the coming days and give my microphone to black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience."