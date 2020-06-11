Jessica Mulroney apologizes to Sasha Exeter after sending threats

Raymond Hall / GC Images / George Pimentel / WireImage
Jessica Mulroney is stepping back from social media after she said she "disagreed,quot; with the influencer Sasha Exeter it got out of hand. "
On Thursday, the stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle He wrote in a public apology via Instagram: "I want to say from the bottom of my heart that every one of my apologies to Sasha over the past two weeks in private, and again, both public and private today is true. He had no intention of endangering his livelihood in any way. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. So I'm sorry. "
He added that he will move away from social media and intends to promote "black voices by taking over my account and sharing his experience." One of those voices is that of Exeter, whom she invited to take over her account "as long as she feels comfortable."
Meanwhile, Mulroney stated that he plans to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen."
"The real work of generating change goes beyond Instagram, and I want everyone to know that I am committed to using all available platforms and resources to continue the important work of fighting racism," he concluded. "I hope you all continue to hold me accountable."
According to Exeter, the incident that involved Mulroney inadvertently began last week when he posted an Instagram message imploring his followers to "use their voice forever and help combat racial war and what is happening to the black community."
Exeter explained: "Unfortunately, a very prominent Canadian figure, who used to be an acquaintance of mine, named Jessica Mulroney, was offended by a very generic call to action that I shared with my GI Stories. And what happened next was a series of Very troublesome behavior and mischief that ultimately resulted in her sending me a written threat on Wednesday June 3. "
"Listen, I am in no way calling Jess racist, but what I will say is this: she is very aware of her wealth, her power and privilege perceived by the color of her skin," Exeter continued, adding that these aforementioned traits They gave Mulroney the "confidence to come live on my writing."
Describing her problems with the stylist, Exeter said, for example, she is upset that Mulroney "never,quot; wanted to use his voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement, when he is usually "very vocal,quot; about other causes. Furthermore, she shared that she does not "understand,quot; why Mulroney would not want to use her platform to spread the word about Black Lives Matter when her best friend, the Duchess of Sussex is "possibly one of the most famous black women in the world."
Second, Exeter said she is disappointed that Mulroney "wrongly assumed,quot; that her call to action was directed directly at her. She suggested, "Maybe this is possibly her showing her guilt for her inaction and that's why she started lashing out at me."
Exeter later claimed that Mulroney sent her a private message and stated that Black Lives Matter is not a cause that she "wanted to share,quot; and that she feared she would be "intimidated or vilified by the public or the media if she did." Additionally, Exeter said Mulroney emphasized the importance of promoting his CTV reality show. I make, Redo before your season finale.
According to Exeter, the situation escalated when Mulroney blocked her on social media. Exeter said in the video that he received a message from Mulroney saying: "I have also spoken to companies and individuals about how they have treated me unfairly. He believes his voice is important. Well, it only matters if he expresses it with kindness." and without embarrassing people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck ".
"That she threatens me, a single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic leaves me speechless," he said.
The single mother added that Mulroney allegedly texted her "excuse after excuse,quot; after realizing that "he had screwed her up big time." Exeter said she asked, "How can you be about black people and be a supporter and be about female empowerment abroad, when you try to silence a black woman during this closed-door movement? It just seems very contradictory to me."
Mulroney, whose children served as bridesmaids and groomsmen in Prince harryand Meghan's wedding later said in an already deleted comment, "@sashaexeter, you're right when you say 'this must stop'. As leaders, we have to join hands and point out mistakes. I know I have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated discussion, I need to acknowledge and understand. I regret unequivocally for not having done that with you, and for any damage it may have caused. As I told you privately, I have had a very Public and personal with my closest friend, where the race was front and center. It was very educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue learning and listening to how I can use my privilege to raise and support black voices. "
However, not long after sharing this public apology, Mulroney allegedly sent another message threatening Exeter with a "responsible lawsuit," likely with the intention of writing "defamation." Exeter posted a screenshot of this in his Instagram Stories.
Exeter said he is now taking a break from social media as well, but felt it was important to speak up in hopes that it "will help turn things around for the next generation," including his daughter. Maxwell She wrote: "I will be damned if my son ever has to deal with this level of ignorance."
As news of the allegations against Mulroney has been made public, CTV announced that they will no longer air the Mulroney reality show. I do redo on their channels and platforms with immediate effect, as their alleged actions conflict with their "commitment to diversity and equality,quot;.