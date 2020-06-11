Jessica Mulroney apologizes to Sasha Exeter after sending threats

Jessica Mulroney is stepping back from social media after she said she "disagreed,quot; with the influencer Sasha Exeter it got out of hand. "

On Thursday, the stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle He wrote in a public apology via Instagram: "I want to say from the bottom of my heart that every one of my apologies to Sasha over the past two weeks in private, and again, both public and private today is true. He had no intention of endangering his livelihood in any way. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. So I'm sorry. "

He added that he will move away from social media and intends to promote "black voices by taking over my account and sharing his experience." One of those voices is that of Exeter, whom she invited to take over her account "as long as she feels comfortable."

Meanwhile, Mulroney stated that he plans to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen."