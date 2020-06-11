Jason Kim, producer of "Barry", adapting the NY Times story "Running Out Of Children …" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Up News Info has learned that Parasite Studio CJ Entertainment and Anonymous Content team up for an adaptation of Choe Sang-Hun's movie in April 2019 New York Times An inspiring story titled “Running Out of Children, a South Korean school enrolls illiterate grandmothers” about those grandmothers who returned to school in South Korea to fill the classrooms.

Korean-born writer and producer Jason Kim, whose credits include HBO's Barry and Girls and the Netflix series Love, Will Fit Kim received a Writers Guild Award and was nominated for an Emmy, PGA, and NAACP Image Award for his work on Barry Kim is represented by WME and Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Sang-Hun's story details how, in the midst of falling birth rates in South Korea and the emptying of rural schools, one school, in an effort to fill its classrooms, opened its doors to women who during decades have dreamed of learning to read.

CJ Entertainment selected the rights to the story and will finance and produce an English-Korean movie with anonymous content. CJ is producing with Tariq Merhab and Nicole Romano of Anonymous Content. McCathern Law's Adam Mehr negotiated settlements on behalf of CJ Entertainment.

The Untitled Korean Grandmother project joins a growing list of English movies for CJ. Following the historic, critical and global success of $ 258 million in fundraising Parasite CJ announced that it is funding and producing an English remake of a Korean film that doubles the genre. Save the green planet! alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen with Joon-hwan Jang attached to direct and Will Tracy writing the adapted script.

CJ is also producing an English remake of Extreme work, which is one of two current collaborations with Kevin Hart and Universal Pictures in the English remakes of the Korean hits; the other is the drama directed by women, Bye bye bye based on the Korean hit titled Sunny.

CJ's other projects include Phyllis Nagy's The missing Drake Doremus " Dawn, the horror movie Maid Oscar-winning writer Geoffrey Fletcher; an English remake of the South Korean box office hit The Merciless; and Hide and Seek, directed by Joel David Moore and starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, a remake of the 2013 Korean social horror thriller.