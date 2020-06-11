Jaime King granted an extended restraining order against the separated husband

WENN

Actress's restraining order & # 39; Hart of Dixie & # 39; Against her former Kyle Newman, she was released by a judge after a court hearing amid her bitter divorce.

Actress Jaime King your temporary domestic violence restraining order against a separated husband has been granted an extension Kyle newman.

The "Sin City"Star filed for divorce to end the couple's 13-year marriage in mid-May 2020 and was subsequently issued a ban on protection against director Newman, ordering him to remain at least 100 yards from King.

The matter was reviewed during a hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, June 8, 2020 when the judge agreed to keep the restraining order until the ex's next court date on June 29, People.com reports.

King has not publicly commented on the details behind Newman's request for protection, but upon being ordered to stay away from the actress, he issued a statement through his representative, criticizing the "false claims" in which he believes the motion was based.

Newman also questioned allegations that he has been holding his six-year-old and four-year-old son, Leo, from seeing his mother, who remains in Los Angeles while the children stay with their father in Pennsylvania.

Instead, she accused King of engaging in questionable behavior and abusing alcohol and drugs, allegations she has denied.

The former couple married in November 2007 after two years of dating.