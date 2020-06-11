Jailbreak & # 39; Warzone & # 39 ;: when it happens, which means for the players of & # 39; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & # 39;

Refrain from abandoning anger immediately if you lose your gulag match in "Warzone,quot;: Now there is a chance that you may still return to the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot; battlefield.

The game's season 4 update, due for download on Thursday, brings a host of substantial changes. One of the most important features is a jailbreak feature that restores all teammates to action, giving viewers a third life after a 1-on-1 defeat in the gulag.

The details of the jailbreak are causing some confusion in the community, but we are here to help.

Below is a full list of details about the added twist of "Warzone,quot;:

What is jailbreak in & # 39; Warzone & # 39 ;?

From Activision season 4 patch announcement: "All dead players, even those just watching, come back to life."

It works for those who are still waiting in the gulag, as well as for those who are in spectator mode. Those who are still alive will receive an update one minute in advance notifying them that a jailbreak is imminent.

Even if your entire squad is dead, they can all be jailbroken.

When does the jailbreak occur in & # 39; Warzone?

There is no guarantee that it will happen in a certain game: the function alternates randomly with a function that makes all items have an 80 percent discount and another that drops a helicopter into the world stacked with a high-caliber loot. If it happens it looks like it will be mid-game after the first launch kit and before the gulag closes.

You will know a minute in advance that a jailbreak is on the way, reducing the amount of time you are sitting in Spectator mode without knowing if an additional lifeline is approaching.

How often is the jailbreak triggered?

It will happen once in one game at most, but in many games it won't happen at all. Since it effectively erases the entire board from the game, there would be no point in it always happening.

Something to keep in mind is that when the jailbreak occurs, everyone will reappear in a game with significantly reduced circles. Things are bound to be hectic.

Is it worth waiting for the opportunity to return?

Whether you wait depends on when you die and your level of patience. If you are eliminated in the first minute, it may not be worth waiting until a possible jailbreak is announced. In comparison, losing in the gulag just before a possible jailbreak is announced leaves you in a lossless situation to wait a bit.