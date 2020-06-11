J. Cole will launch & # 39; Be Free & # 39; on streaming services in light of George Floyd's tragic death

WENN

The rapper from & # 39; Middle Child & # 39 ;, who joined the Black Lives Matter protest, wrote the protest trail in 2014 after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

J Cole is to release a 2014 song he wrote about racial injustice on broadcast services after the large protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

The musician appeared alongside protesters in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina earlier this month, as they took to the streets in one of the many protests demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism in the United States. and all over the world.

In response to the protests, rapper and singer Jermaine Lamarr Cole gave the go-ahead for the full release of "Be Free," the protest track he wrote after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. .

Its manager and Dreamville Records co-founder Ibrahim Hamad revealed plans to share the song, which originally only appeared on SoundCloud, on all streaming platforms.

"I have definitely seen a lot of tweets and received a lot of text messages asking for 'Be Free' on streaming services," Hamad wrote on Twitter on Monday, June 8. "I spoke to Cole today although I had to let him know about it and he let me work on getting up this week."

J. Cole's manager announced a plan to launch 'Be Free'.

At the time of the original release of "Be Free," Cole wrote alongside the song: "Rest in peace for Michael Brown and for every young black man killed in the United States, either by white or black hands. I pray that one day the The world will be filled with peace and rid of injustice. Only then will we all be free. "

Success creator "Middle Child" also recently praised the mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and city council members for voting to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department, after one of his officers was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Floyd's death.

Three other officers who were present when Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes, resulting in his death, were charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin's alleged crime.