It seems that Amazon leaked the price of Sony's PS5 in a major market:

The price of the PS5 is one of the biggest secrets at Sony at the moment, and the company is unlikely to reveal it during its June 11 media event.

PS5 charts started appearing on Amazon UK, and some users were able to pre-order. It is unclear whether any of these orders will be followed.

A PlayStation 5 with unusual 2TB storage capacity was listed at a price of £ 599.99 on Amazon UK, and someone ordered it.

Sony really struggled this year to keep up with Microsoft when it comes to announcements about next-gen consoles, and it's the new coronavirus pandemic that is to blame. Sony unveiled the PS5 logo at CES 2020 before concerns over COVID-19 led to the cancellation of various gaming and tech events. The company followed up in mid-March with a PS5 spec announcement, but it was anything but exciting. And then Sony revealed the design and name of the new DualSense controller. But Sony didn't actually show the design of the console and didn't address the availability of the PS5 at those events. We found out from the recently released earnings report by Sony and guidance for the upcoming fiscal year that the PS5 will launch this fall, despite the pandemic.

We are one day away from Sony's upcoming PS5 event, which is already rumored to be lacking the actual reveal of the new console's design. Still, some PS5 news is better than no PS5 news considering what happened so far this year. But while waiting to see the PS5 game demos that will take place during the presentation, someone was able to book a PlayStation 5 outside of Amazon, UK.

Needless to say, it was all a mistake, but someone was in the right place at the right time, and he or she was unfazed when Amazon listed a 2TB PS5 version priced at £ 599.99. As you can see in the screenshot below, the order has been confirmed. Theoretically, Amazon could ship the console later this fall when the device becomes available, but it could also cancel the pre-order.

What's interesting about this placeholder PS5 list is that it mentions a 2TB version of the PlayStation 5. Sony did a great business with its super fast 825GB SSD in March that a 2TB version seems highly unlikely. The PlayStation 5 SSD is faster than the SSDs that newer laptops equip, and it's even faster than the Xbox Series X's fast SSD. That also means the SSD is expensive and explains why Sony stuck with 825GB for the base model. Mark Cerny said during the PS5 spec presentation that players will have ways to upgrade storage, with more details to be revealed in the future. However, we are far from getting any confirmation on a PS5 version that would ship with more built-in storage.

As for the price, we will remind you that the price structure of goods sold in Europe includes VAT tax, even for countries that hastily decide to "Brexit,quot; the EU and then lack the real strategy to move on. Converting £ 599.99 to dollars is not a good way to guess the price of the PS5 in the United States. To put it another way, the original PS4 retail price was $ 399.99 in the US. USA And £ 349 ($ 445, excluding inflation) in the UK with VAT.

Again, we have no way of knowing if a 2TB PS5 exists or if the actual list price is accurate, but it looks like the listing might be a placeholder for a PS5 version with additional storage compared to the model. base. If that's the case and the list is based on real information, then Sony could be preparing a PS5 with greater storage capacity that will be more expensive than the base model. The basic 825GB model of the PS5 could be priced at $ 499, as rumored.

I will also give you the half-empty glass version in which the stated price is correct, but the capacity of the SSD is incorrect. An 825GB PS5 that sells for £ 599.99 is anything but exciting. As you can see from the tweet above, a 1TB PS5 preorder placeholder also featured the same price of £ 599.99.

PlayStation 4 console with DualSense 4 controller. Image Source: PlayStation Blog