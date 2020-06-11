"It is clear that the pandemic is accelerating," W.H.O. Officer says

I think that what has been said internationally about this pandemic will apply a lot in Africa. Until the moment that we have access to an effective vaccine, I am afraid that we will probably have to live with a constant increase in the region with some critical points that must be managed in various countries, as is happening now in South Africa, in Algeria, in Cameroon. On the African continent, there are now more than 200,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and sadly 5,000 people have lost their lives. We know that it took 98 days to reach the first 100,000 cases and only 19 days to go to 200,000 cases. So while these cases in Africa represent less than 3 percent of the world total, it is clear that the pandemic is accelerating. Ten of the 54 countries in Africa currently handle the numbers, accounting for 75 percent of total cases. Five countries account for 71 percent of total deaths.