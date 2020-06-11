Insta-Model claims she was pregnant with the son of the future, but canceled it

Twitter / WENN

The Atlanta model, who goes by the name of Aree on social media, tweeted and later deleted a claim that she would have delivered the rapper's tenth son & # 39; Turn on the Lights & # 39; on Tuesday, June 9.

Up News Info –

Future He could have been the father of ten children today, according to an Instagram model. The girl, who goes by the name of Aree on social media, claimed that she was pregnant with the son of the Atlanta rapper, but eventually aborted him.

"If I had kept Future's baby. It would have been delivered today," the baby bomb casually dropped on Tuesday, June 9, on his Twitter account. That account no longer exists now, but the Atlanta model has another account with a similar controller, @_therealaree.

Aree did not post anything about her alleged pregnancy on that account, but seemed to make some references to Future in her tweets. "Don't stumble not n *** a. Better believe that. N *** as too flattered!" she wrote in one of her posts.

In another tweet, he wrote: "These n *** are from breasts. That's all. Not even the streets! The streets don't want them to be ** either," which seemed to be a reference to Future's own. tweet In May, hit creator "Where Ya At" spoke 6ix9ineBaby mom Sara Molina says she "belongs to the streets."

The future so far has confirmed that he has six children with six different women. He was beaten in paternity suits by two women from Florida and Texas, who claim that he is the father of their respective daughters and sons.

His legal battle with one of his alleged baby moms, Eliza Reign, has gotten nasty, and they cast shadows on each other on social media. After DNA testing confirmed that Future is the father of Eliza's one-year-old daughter, he allegedly called her "ugly" on Twitter and accused her of lying.

Responding to her claims, she posted on her Instagram Stories: "In all seriousness, as women, we must stay together and be against abuse of any kind. I am not perfect. I am a work in progress. We are all But we are all beautiful Even when we don't meet other people's expectations. Beauty is best displayed from the inside. Don't let anyone, male or female, make you feel less or that you don't deserve everything you have and pray for. "

Future previously sued Eliza for defamation and invasion of privacy after she spoke about her sex life in the press. She later responded with a counterclaim, accusing him of defamation for allegedly spreading lies about her after she became pregnant.