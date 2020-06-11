Insider says there will be a $ 399 Xbox Series S soon, but there's also bad news:

The price of the Xbox X Series will not be lower than that of the PS5 if you believe in the latest tweets from a leaker.

The X Series will reportedly start at $ 499, just like the PS5, with Microsoft's new console launching on November 6.

A cheaper S Series was also mentioned in the same series of tweets, but the most affordable device apparently won't hit stores until sometime in 2021.

Sony's big PlayStation event is fast approaching, but the company isn't about to reveal PS5's biggest secrets on Thursday. The console's design, price and release date will be announced later, according to a filter. The same person also shared accurate launch details and pricing information for the Xbox Series X, saying that the cheap Xbox we're still hearing about might not arrive this fall.

We currently have two different types of rumors when it comes to the entry price of the next generation Xbox. Some say Microsoft has been working on two different devices, mimicking its Xbox One X and One S strategy. The One S would be the more affordable version and could be cheaper than the PS5. Other leaks say Microsoft is also seeking to weaken Sony with the X Series. Microsoft allegedly hopes Sony will make the first move before announcing that the X Series will be more affordable than the PS5.

Leaker @ IronManPS5, who just shared a treasure trove of unconfirmed PS5 news, also posted information on Twitter about Microsoft's Xbox Series X launch plans. According to this mysterious person, the Xbox Series X will be available in several countries in the 2020 Christmas season. North America and Europe will enter on November 6 at a recommended retail price of $ 499 (US), € 499 (EU), and £ 449 (UK).

Those are the exact same prices listed for the PS5 in a different tweet. If any of this is true, then the X Series might not be cheaper than the PS5.

However, Iron Man He also said that Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series S worldwide on an unspecified date in 2021, and the console will retail for $ 399 (US), € 399 (EU) and £ 349 (UK). That could mean the cheapest new Xbox everyone wants is in the works, but it won't be available this year.

While this makes sense, we have no way of confirming it. Phil Spencer of Microsoft said a few days ago that the company is well aware of the difficulty of selling a new console in 2020, a year dominated by the new coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences. The Xbox boss said that Microsoft's strategy will not be to sell the new console, but to provide exceptional experiences for gamers, regardless of whether they update their console or not.

Assuming Iron Man & # 39; s According to the revelations, Microsoft could end up having a key advantage over PS5 this holiday season. The Xbox Series X could begin to be sold in stores up to two weeks before the PlayStation 5.

The filter did not say when the X Series will be preordered, but stated that PS5 preorders will begin in July after the console design is revealed.