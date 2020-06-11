Injured Pedestrian In San Francisco Sirloin Blow & Run Crash; Suspicious Driver Arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A woman on the sidewalk in San Francisco's Lomo district was hit Thursday by a woman driving an SUV who then fled, and a suspect was arrested.

The woman was beaten in the area of ​​Larkin and Turk streets around 1:45 p.m., with the impact of the SUV that sent her to the air and onto the street, according to witnesses. She was taken to the hospital and her condition was not immediately known.

About two blocks away, a woman driving an SUV with significant frontal damage was arrested after possibly hitting a vehicle there.

A third crime scene was cordoned off just a couple of blocks from where the woman was hit, this one on Leavenworth and McAllister streets.

This is breaking news. More information will be added soon.