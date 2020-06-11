Injured driver after car crashes into guard shack in Venice – Up News Info Los Angeles

VENICE (CBSLA) – A man is in the hospital after his car collided with a guardhouse in Venice early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred before 4 a.m. at 20 East Washington Boulevard, a few blocks from the Venice Pier, according to Los Angeles police.

The car crashed into a surveillance booth and also damaged a Caltrans electronic message board. It is unclear if anyone was in the cabin at the time.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It was not known whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident.