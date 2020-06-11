Indigenous groups call for permanent removal of North End Columbus statue

Indigenous rights groups gathered in Boston on Wednesday to call for the permanent removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in the North End. after his beheading.

Speakers at the press conference at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park represented the American Indians of New England, the Boston North American Indigenous Center, IndigenousPeoplesDayMA and the New Democracy Coalition, who has been asking for the name change from Faneuil Hall for years. The meeting came just hours after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city would be reconsidering the "historical meaning,quot; of the statue, which was removed Thursday and stored as its damage is assessed.

"For our community, the message is clear," said Jean-Luc Pierite, president of the NAICOB Board. during the press conference. "For more than 500 years, black and indigenous peoples have suffered a campaign of state violence."

Mahtowin Munro, one of the main organizers of IndigenousPeoplesDayMA.org and UAINE, said that when he looks around the park dedicated to Colón, he sees a "beautiful space … where indigenous people, blacks and people of color are not welcome."

"Because it is a park dedicated to white supremacy; it is a park dedicated to indigenous genocide," he said. “The message is clear with the statue here that this is an area where whites are welcome, but where our people are not welcome. So we have been asking for years for this statue to come down and for Columbus to no longer be celebrated. "

In his comments, Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, expressed his support for the removal of the Columbus statue from Boston and urged discussions for renaming Faneuil Hall, to remove the name of the slave trader from the historic building from its title.

"This statue needs to be permanently removed," he said. "It is an insult to Native Americans, it is an insult to the very idea of ​​democracy. We demand that this statue be removed and never seen again. "

With recent national protests protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality, efforts have been made to remove statues which are considered representative of slavery or colonial oppression. Another statue of Columbus was knocked down Tuesday night and thrown into a lake in Richmond, Virginia.

Larry Heighton of Shaughnessy & Ahern Co. looks at the pedestal after removing the Christopher Columbus statue at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on Thursday. —Craig F. Walker / Boston Globe

"Across this country, across the world, statues are falling," said Munro. "When those statues represent racism, when those statues represent white supremacy, when those statues represent the confederation that wanted to retain African slavery, when those statues represent slave traders or people who massacred indigenous peoples, all these statues They're falling,quot;. And it's time for this statue to fall. "

Throughout the press conference, a man who declared himself a North End resident yelled at speakers and attendees, sometimes drowning representatives in the microphone while shouting his objections to the removal of the statue.

Munro said the attempt to interrupt the speakers was emblematic of the silencing of indigenous voices for "centuries."

"We will no longer be silenced anymore," he said.

