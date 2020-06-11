IM F. Approves critical loan for Ukraine

MOSCOW – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won a significant vote of confidence in his promised anti-corruption efforts, as the International Monetary Fund approved a multi-million dollar loan program for the country.

The fund's executive board late Tuesday authorized a line of credit of around $ 5 billion for 18 months, and Ukrainian officials on Wednesday welcomed the decision as a hard-fought victory.

The money, desperately needed for Ukraine's failing economy and to pay the costs of containing the coronavirus, is the largest foreign aid program approved so far by Mr. Zelensky, a former comedian-elect president last year.

Last year, the Trump administration delayed $ 400 million in Congress-approved military assistance to Ukraine, and the president's allies claimed that Zelensky had not followed his anti-corruption platform.