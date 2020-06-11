Home Latest News IM F. Approves critical loan for Ukraine

MOSCOW – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won a significant vote of confidence in his promised anti-corruption efforts, as the International Monetary Fund approved a multi-million dollar loan program for the country.

The fund's executive board late Tuesday authorized a line of credit of around $ 5 billion for 18 months, and Ukrainian officials on Wednesday welcomed the decision as a hard-fought victory.

The money, desperately needed for Ukraine's failing economy and to pay the costs of containing the coronavirus, is the largest foreign aid program approved so far by Mr. Zelensky, a former comedian-elect president last year.

Last year, the Trump administration delayed $ 400 million in Congress-approved military assistance to Ukraine, and the president's allies claimed that Zelensky had not followed his anti-corruption platform.

Democrats in Congress He said the administration had, in fact, delayed aid to compel the Ukrainian government to publicly announce an investigation into the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr., now the alleged Democratic Party candidate for President of the United States. Trump was indicted in the House on this matter, but acquitted in the Senate.

The I.M.F. The negotiations became evidence of Mr. Zelensky's commitment to eradicating government corruption, which for years has slowed Ukraine's economic development.

His initial promise as an anti-corruption star was toned down this year after former officials went public with criticism for dragging their feet over the key revisions necessary to crack down on insider trading.

Still, the Ukrainian government removed a major obstacle last month when parliament passed a bill preventing insiders from diverting money from international aid through bank bailouts. The I.M.F. he had conditioned the loan on the approval of the invoice.

The law was deemed to prevent a former business partner of Mr. Zelensky, Ihor Kolomoisky, an oil, banking and media magnate whose television station had broadcast the future president's comedy shows, from gaining access to the I.M.F. money rescue.

Still, the I.M.F. Statement on the approval of the new loan program came with reservations.

The fund said that, generally speaking, "more reform efforts are needed to ensure robust and inclusive growth." The first part of the loan, $ 2.1 billion, will be disbursed immediately, with the remainder released only after progress reviews.

One risk, said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the fund, is that Ukraine's struggle to deal with the coronavirus medical and economic crisis has "refocused priorities away from profound structural reforms."

Although the fund approved the loans, it noted that "uncertainty about the direction of economic policies remains substantial."

In particular, the fund mentioned in its statement a problem related to the relationship between Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Kolomoisky, the businessman.

A Ukrainian state bank sued Mr. Kolomoisky to recover money that bank regulators say he misappropriated and laundered abroad. The I.M.F. It has encouraged Mr. Zelensky's administration to go ahead with that effort, saying in his statement that "recouping costs,quot; in bank disputes should be a focus for the Ukrainian government.

