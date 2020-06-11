Iggy Azalea confirms that she gave birth to a son

Rapper Iggy Azalea turned to Instagram Story to confirm rumors that she had given birth to a son, a son she shares with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

"I have a son," wrote Iggy. "I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel anxious to share news of that giant with the world. I want to keep his private life but I wanted to make it clear that I did not it's a secret and I love him beyond words. "

MTO reported in December that she was pregnant, and although Iggy denied the rumors, sources were adamant that she was.

In July, Iggy was seen with a huge rock on her engagement finger, and fans were excited for the couple to head down the hall. Neither has confirmed a commitment or pregnancy. MTO reported in April that Iggy had given birth to her son.