Iggy Azalea confirms that she gave birth to a son

Rapper Iggy Azalea turned to Instagram Story to confirm rumors that she had given birth to a son, a son she shares with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

"I have a son," wrote Iggy. "I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel anxious to share news of that giant with the world. I want to keep his private life but I wanted to make it clear that I did not it's a secret and I love him beyond words. "

