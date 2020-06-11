IFC Films Acquires Comedy "Blithe Spirit" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to Glowing spirit starring Leslie Mann (This is 40, The other woman), Dan StevensBeauty and the Beast, Legion), Isla Fisher (The Beach Bum, Confessions of a Shopaholic) And Judi Dench (Philomena, Skyfall)

Edward Hall (Downton Abbey, restless) is directing a screenplay written by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth that is based on the work of the same name by Noel Coward. The film also stars Julian Rhind-Tut (Rush, Stardust), Emilia Fox (Silent, delicious witness), Adil Ray (Beecham Hosue), Dave Johns (I Daniel Blake) and James Fleet (Outlander, four weddings and a funeral)

Glowing spirit follows best-selling criminal novelist Charles (Stevens) who is finishing his first script but is suffering a terrible case of writer's block. His perfect new wife like the image Ruth (Fisher Island) is doing everything possible to keep him focused so they can fulfill their dream of leaving London for Hollywood. Charles' search for inspiration leads him to invite the eccentric mystic Madame Acarti (Dench) to conduct a spirit session at his home. He gets more than he bargained for when Madame Acarti inadvertently invokes the spirit of his first wife – the brilliant and fiery Elvira (Mann). Ready to resume her life right where she left her, Elvira is surprised to discover that Ruth is married to her husband and runs her home. Charles finds himself caught between his two wives and their increasingly exaggerated attempts to outdo each other.

Related story IFC Films Nabs & # 39; Shithouse & # 39; SXSW Award Winning Movie

The production is James Spring, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell, Toni Pinnolis alongside Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz de Align, who financed the film.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, IFP Films Productions and Acquisitions EVP, and Acquisitions Director Aijah Keith with CAA Media Finance and Protagonist on behalf of the filmmakers.