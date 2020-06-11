Ice-T applauds the fair representation of African-Americans in & # 39; Law & Order: SVU & # 39;

NBC / David Giesbrecht

In promoting the release of the upcoming movie & # 39; Equal Standard & # 39 ;, the actor known as Detective Odafin Tutuola in the police procedural drama shares his thoughts on why the series Dick Wolf was so successful.

Ice T has praised the long-running show "Law"to always try to be" fair "in his description of African-Americans.

In a promotional interview before the release of his new movie "Equal norm"He shared his thoughts on why the Dick Wolf show was so successful, and told the editors on page six that he suggested it was because" he has tried to be as fair as possible. "

"You have the black gang members, but you also have the black judge, you have the black lawyer," said the hip-hop star who played detective Odafin Tutuola in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"for more than 20 seasons.

But he also recognized police officers on the show, which stars Mariska Hargitay, have been somewhat "romanticized".

"I am wearing Gucci. Mariska is wearing designer clothes," he continued. "The cops can't afford to do that, so we somehow romanticize that work when it's not that romantic."

In "Equal Standard", Ice-T stars alongside rapper "Naughty by Nature" Anthony & # 39; Treach & # 39; Criss in the film about racism in the police force and the often strained relationship between African American men and the police.