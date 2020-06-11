Ice Cube in its controversial anti-Semitic Tweets: I'm not hacked

WENN

The 5-year-old actor / rapper faces a backlash after posting several offensive images to Twitter, as well as tweeting a conspiracy theory about & # 39; Black Cube of Saturn & # 39 ;.

In one of his controversial tweets, Cube uploaded an image of Monopoly, prompting his followers to ask him to delete the post. "Cube, this is an anti-Semitic trope," replied a Twitter user. "Please write it down, as it suggests that the Jews control everything. And believe me, we don't. Because if the Jews controlled everything, it would be rich and Donald trump I'd be in prison #DoBetter. "

"Hi Cube. I'm sure you didn't notice, but that's a famous anti-Semitic meme you posted. Please download it. The Jews are with you. I know you don't want to fight hate with more hate" BlackLivesMatter, " wrote another fan.

One might think that his Twitter account could have been hacked, but on Wednesday June 10, Cube personally revealed that this was not the case. "This is CUBE. My account has not been hacked. I do not speak for any organization. I only speak for the meek people of the earth. We will not expect them to collapse from your table. We have the power of the almighty God who supports us all over the world. " Earth. NO MORE TALKING. Repent, "he explained.

It also sparked anti-Semitic speculation by posting images of Egyptian statues that, according to The Daily Beast, have been linked to a Russian propaganda website. It was said to be part of a "sophisticated" and "unrelenting" disinformation campaign that aims to manipulate identity politics in the United States during the 2016 presidential election.

Duplicating the matter, Cube published about the "Black Cube of Saturn" and its four alleged locations. Many have linked the cube to a satanic symbol.

Before this, Cube landed in hot water for using racist references in his song "Black Korea". He also criticized for expressing homophobic and anti-Semitic ideas in "No Vaseline".