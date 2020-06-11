"I didn't know I was going to get to this point,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ITALY, Texas () Two summers ago, Noelle Jones used a pencil to meticulously draw an eyeball that appeared to be full of tears.

I had just finished an exclusive interview with Up News Info 11 I-Team. His head was down. She was silent and completely focused.

"Art is my way out," Jones explained. She admitted that her work was dark.

Two years later, looking back, the 18-year-old says: “He was a very scared person. I was very bad. I was very angry."

Today that has completely changed.

"My art has changed a lot." Sharing brightly colored drawings on canvases covered in red, orange, and yellow, he said, "They are more vibrant and more enjoyable to see."

Jones says the images reflect who she was and who she is today.

In stark contrast to the June 2018 I-Team interview, Jones now leans back in his chair laughing out loud with a grin.

"I have learned to smile much more. I think I have matured and accepted the fact that it happened."

WHAT HAPPENED?

On the morning of January 22, 2018, in the cafeteria of the Italian High School, someone, whom Jones thought was his friend, brought a gun to school in a backpack. He pulled it out before school started and shot Jones six times.

He suffered a fractured pelvis, liver damage, and bruised nerves, but miraculously the bullets failed in all major organs.

Doctors removed 12 inches of his small intestine.

Doctors recently diagnosed Jones with short bowel syndrome.

He still suffers from shoulder problems, breathing problems and cannot run, but he is in a very different place.

Fading scars

Two years ago, wounds from bullet holes and bullets covered his body.

The mirrors provided constant reminders of misery. She told us how the shower ever brought her physical and mental pain back. She said she could hear the shots.

"I don't hear the shots," says Jones confidently now.

Pointing to the scars, she says, "I look at them and think, well, that's how I look." With her head held high, she smiles: "I am beautiful."

The once round, dime-sized mark in the middle of his neck disappeared. "You can't even see it's there."

Little pink dots on her arms now look more like a mosquito attack. "These really look like insect bites or something."

And the 12-inch scar left by surgeons, who cut parts of his intestines to save his life, is fading.

"This is the incision," he raises his shirt. "The two on the side hardly notice that they are already there."

HEALING INSIDE AND OUT

Jones has not only been cured on the outside, but also on the inside.

He has continued therapy every day and returned to classes at the Italian high school.

But there were setbacks.

Earlier this year, her father had a heart attack. It is something that you still find difficult to discuss.

"It's still scary and it's still recovering."

While he was in the hospital, she moved in with a friend for months while his mother worked and cared for him. Jones says just getting to school was a challenge.

But now her dad is home. "My father is my hero!"

She is focused on the computer screen as she continues the interview with the I-Team, but suddenly she is looking to the right and her face lights up. You hear a man talking in the distance.

Suddenly she smiles and repeats her words: "I am a strong survivor, thank you, Dad."

Jones extends his arm when his father suddenly appears on the computer screen. He has entered the kitchen and is listening to his daughter.

With his arm around Jones and his head held high, he proudly tells us that he is not missing what is happening tomorrow.

GRADUATION DAY

While it was not easy for her father to muster the strength, and although Jones says he thought this day would never come, on May 29, 2020, he heard the words "Mahkayla … Noelle … Jones …" slowly, out loud, Echoed in a stadium full of his father, mother, family and friends.

It was the moment they had been waiting for.

"I didn't know I was going to get to the point where I would cross the stage to get my diploma."

Jones crossed the stage, earned his diploma, and graduated with the rest of his high school class in Italy.

Now she is heading to college to one day become an art teacher or art therapist to help others heal using the therapy that helped her. "I want to be a part of something if it's going to make a difference."

Italia High School once marked a nightmare for Jones and his family.

But a couple of weeks ago, with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance filling the stadium, it became a place where dreams are made.