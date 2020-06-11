Huntington to reopen after more than three months closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN MARINO (CBSLA) – The Huntington Library, Museum of Art and Botanical Gardens announced Wednesday that after a mandatory closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will reopen most of its 130 acres of gardens in two phases, starting next week.

Huntington members will be able to visit starting June 17, while non-members will have to wait a few more weeks on July 1. All visitors must secure a ticket in advance on their website with only 1,500 tickets issued each day. According to Huntington, this represents about a third of the average number of visits on a busy spring day.

Several new security measures are being implemented, including mandatory symptom detection and temperature control. Additionally, all visitors will be required to comply with mandatory county safety measures, such as wearing a face mask.

"Reaching this point where we can open our gardens to visitors again has been a remarkable journey and a very careful process," said Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence. “The Huntington is a resilient institution, staffed with energetic and extraordinarily dedicated people who have worked tirelessly to keep in touch with our diverse audiences and bring us to the point of reopening safely. We have spent considerable time developing our security protocols to protect our staff, our members, and the public. We know that our visitors cannot wait to retrace our paths and we cannot wait to receive them again. "

Huntington had originally announced a temporary closure of its botanical gardens between March 14 and April 14, but extended the duration due to the Los Angeles County "Home Safety,quot; order.