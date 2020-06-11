Hrithik Roshan approves Preity Zinta's haircut skills

The stars have been discovering various things about themselves, including some abilities they never thought they possessed during the shutdown. Several pairs of stars They have decided to cut their hair since the salons are closed due to the pandemic. While Anushka Sharma did the same for Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt received a haircut from boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and Preity Zinta joined the list yesterday when she cut off hair for husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta recently shared some photos on Instagram flaunting her husband Gene Goodenough's new haircut. She captioned the post as: “Successful haircut, happy husband. I'm relieved and super excited. So how about friends? Goodenough haircut? Who is the next one? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting ". Soon his friends and netizens left comments appreciating his abilities. One of those comments that caught our attention was that of Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan also commented on the image and said "Better than ever,quot;, and added an approval emoji. We love this friendship between Preity and Hrithik.