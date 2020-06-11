How the Rapids MLS is approaching is the Comeback Tournament

The Colorado Rapids were delighted with its depth in the 2020 season, but did not expect to use it that way.

The Rapids, and the rest of the MLS, will resume play with a month-long tournament beginning July 8 in Orlando, with the winner earning $ 1.1 million and a place in the CONCACAF 2021 Champions League.

The event hosted by Walt Disney World could see Colorado play up to seven games if it reaches the championship on August 11. On Thursday, the Rapids learned how difficult it will be to get there as the composition of the group stage was revealed.

Four MLS teams took home all six points before the game was halted two weeks after the season due to COVID-19. Three of those teams are in the Colorado group, including the Rapids. The other is Colorado's biggest rival: Real Salt Lake.

Or to put it another way …

"The only team in that group we'll face that didn't make the playoffs last year came out and spent $ 9 million on a player in the offseason," Rapids executive Padraig Smith said Thursday, referring to the signing. of the Sporting KC striker. Alan Pulido.

Minnesota F.C. It is the fourth and last team in the Colorado group.

The top two teams from each of the six groups automatically advance to a knockout stage of the Round of 16, and the top four finishers also advance.

Many experts have called Group F, which presents both Los Angeles teams, the "death group." However, the Rapids group can be just as difficult, and group games will have an additional layer of importance as they feature in the MLS regular season standings.

"Having the opportunity to keep playing and playing together and trying to improve and win games is something I enjoy with this group," Rapids head coach Robin Fraser said. "So we are excited to enter this tournament."

The depth of the Rapids will be tested due to the amount of games in a short period of time. The rule changes will allow teams to take 23 players on the rosters of the matchday, five above the norm, and five subscribers per game instead of the usual three.

"It's hard to say what it will look like down there," said Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin. "I don't think anybody has experienced an environment like it's going to be built, so it's just waiting and seeing. Once we get there, we'll focus on what's going to happen between the white lines and everything else that happens outside of that, we are not going to have much control. "

MLS and MLSPA renegotiated the CBA, which was signed last winter, to make the tournament happen. Restrictions will be put in place to limit what players and staff can do within the Orland bubble.

MLS has told players and clubs that immunocompromised individuals have the option of staying out. The Rapids don't expect any of their players to take over the MLS with that, although Smith said the club could make a transaction.

"The league will work with the clubs to try to ensure that they are given the opportunity to contribute numbers if necessary to ensure that the health and well-being of the players comes first," said Smith. "It's going to be a weird environment. It's not easy playing in that kind of humidity with that kind of response time."

The Rapids will have a lot of depth, particularly in advance, that they could use to tire teams. That includes the addition of young Argentine winger Braian Galvan, whom the club signed last winter.

When it comes to games, Fraser said there will be no schematic difference in the way the club approaches things. The coach hopes his team can flip the switch and have the right mindset to play, both because the team has already resumed full team practice (others have not) and because the group already has a solid mindset.