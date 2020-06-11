How the fashion industry responds to the call for racial equality

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of people have taken to streets, parks, squares and monuments around the world to protest against racism and injustice.

Initially encouraged by the death of George Floyd After a Minneapolis police officer held his knee against the man's neck for nearly nine minutes, an encounter captured on a world-wide video clip, it soon became apparent that what happened to Floyd was to have far more repercussions. .

A great deal of support for the Floyd family and calls for legal action was to be expected, especially after the shooting deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in February and Breonna Taylor in March. The now-former cop who put his knee on Floyd is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter (bail was set at $ 1.25 million; he has yet to file a guilty plea and his next court date is on June 29) and the three accompanying officers, also since they were fired, have been accused of aiding and abetting second degree killings and homicides.

But a combination of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic that has cost millions of jobs and had a greater economic impact on the black community, has led to what appears to be an unprecedented call to action in response to these killings. .