How the fashion industry responds to the call for racial equality

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of people have taken to streets, parks, squares and monuments around the world to protest against racism and injustice.
Initially encouraged by the death of George Floyd After a Minneapolis police officer held his knee against the man's neck for nearly nine minutes, an encounter captured on a world-wide video clip, it soon became apparent that what happened to Floyd was to have far more repercussions. .
A great deal of support for the Floyd family and calls for legal action was to be expected, especially after the shooting deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in February and Breonna Taylor in March. The now-former cop who put his knee on Floyd is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter (bail was set at $ 1.25 million; he has yet to file a guilty plea and his next court date is on June 29) and the three accompanying officers, also since they were fired, have been accused of aiding and abetting second degree killings and homicides.
But a combination of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic that has cost millions of jobs and had a greater economic impact on the black community, has led to what appears to be an unprecedented call to action in response to these killings. .
Deeply entrenched economic inequality is one of the social ills topping the list of reasons for this level of civic unrest, there has been an extraordinary response from apparently every corner of public life and the business world, with promises echoing across the globe. everywhere from Instagram to corporate boardrooms. listen more and do more actively when it comes to lifting people of color.
The fashion industry, which has been at the forefront of acceptance and equality in some areas, but has also been called in for not always extending that level of inclusion to racial diversity, has begun to respond in recent weeks. Whether it's through the sale of special items, spreading information, or, like some, launching bold initiatives aimed at setting the tone for the foreseeable future, what these brands have in common is the knowledge that silence is no longer an option. :
Samuel Ross
The founder and creative director of British streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall pledged £ 25,000 (approximately $ 31,500) to be divided equally into grants for 10 small black-owned businesses in a variety of areas, including technology, design and Engineering, and Retail and Fashion. His foundation also promised £ 10,000 ($ 12,630) to Black Lives Matter for those on the front lines of the fight for equality and social justice.
Ross shared on Instagram: "My heart and soul are with our brothers and sisters in the US – I am with you in solidarity and in spirit. As global people – continue to donate. Financial support will help accelerate and increase resources. – tangible change This is an extremely urgent call, not a discussion forum, nor a time for inflamed rhetoric or lucid mantras.
"You must understand the severity of such traumatic realities: don't stay silent, stay focused."
I hardly ever used it x British Vogue
The fashion designer reselling platform has partnered with the magazine for a celebrity auction, with proceeds going to NAACP and NHS Charities Together.
Items donated so far include Christian Siriano dresses worn by Ashley Graham (to the CFDA Awards) and Karlie Kloss (in Catwalk Project); an Alexander McQueen leather jacket from Kate Moss; Chanel bags Adut Akech and Candice Swanepoel; Shalom HarlowVersace's dressing gown; and a New York Yankees-themed Gucci top and pants from Stella Maxwell.
Imaan Hamman
The Dutch model donated a pair of Phoebe Philo Céline earrings for the Hardly Ever Worn It x British Vogue auction. On her personal Instagram, she linked with the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which in addition to building a bail fund for people arrested while protesting, also supports local causes and links to organizations like Reclaim the Block and Black Visions Collective.
Prabal Gurung
Until June 15, 2020, 100 percent of the Nepalese-American designer limited edition Stronger in Color hoodies and T-shirt proceeds will be donated to The Bail Project.
"For many Asian Americans living in this country, our ancestors and parents worked hard and sacrificed so we could have better opportunities," wrote Gurung in June, who participated in the Define American Black + Gold Forum to discuss relations between black and Asian communities. 5 opinion pieces for Washington Post. "I think that speaking out against racism, disparities and xenophobia is the maximum show of respect. It shows our ancestors that their hard work is not in vain, that we understand everything they had to overcome and that they sacrificed their voice to that we could find ours. We must stop the cycle of submission and take up the mantle to fight for our rights and the rights of others. By opening the door to future generations, we can begin the healing process. "
Resonance
The custom-built sustainable fashion platform, which operates its own factory in the Dominican Republic and the on-demand fabric printing process that enables brands to create quickly and without waste, announced a $ 50,000 initiative to "train 10 creators of color to build and launch their own fashion brands by August 2020. "
"This technology allows (designers) to spend more time being creative," said Resonance creative director Nicole King. fashion. "The pressure to predict what fashion will be like in 12 months is completely removed."
Rodarte
Sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy They have pledged 100 percent of the proceeds from their brand's online jewelry sales through July 31 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Peter Do
The independent label pledged to donate 100 percent of net profits from all electronic sales in June to Color of Change, The Black Youth Project 100 and Black Visions Collective, all organizations founded by blacks fighting for black equality. and racial justice.
"At Peter Do we demand accountability from our leaders, but we also understand that we cannot trust a system based on oppression and the systematic devaluation of black lives," the mission statement said on the label's website. "We chose to help these organizations and their mission to empower true leadership and lasting change.
"The Peter Do team has expressed our individual views; now is the time for our family to speak with our collective voice and encourage unified action. We all must do our part not only now, but also in the future."
Asai
All net proceeds from sales of the brand's Hot Wok dress, best known for how it was fiercely covered Rihanna and expressly back in production for the cause, it will be split between Black Lives Matter, The Voice of Domestic Workers, and Solace Women & # 39; s Aid.
"Black lives before anything else," wrote the designer Asai Ko. "Just start with a product. 100 (percent) of the profit after the cost of making the garment. Your percentage reflects your compassion. By the way, no one should use fashion resources to further pollute this world until what they create back black lives and POCs at all levels. "
Kiko Kostadinov x Asics
The label began auctioning off previously unproduced sample designs from their shoe collaboration, the final price of which would be tripled by Asics, and split the proceeds between Black Lives Matter, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Vision Collective, Reclaim the Block, and The Bail Project. .
Citizens of humanity
The high-end denim brand is donating 100 percent of the proceeds (less sales tax and shipping fees) from the sale of face masks to Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, The Rebuild Foundation, Planned Parenthood , Southern Poverty Law Center, Los Angeles LGBT Center, the National Center for Women's Law, the Children's Defense Fund, Real Justice and the ACLU.
"Doing nothing is not an option," wrote COH on Instagram. "We urge everyone to do something peacefully. We are listening, learning and contributing to organizations that fight injustice on many levels. We believe that everyone should do something to combat injustice, be it racial injustice or gender injustice or sexual preference injustice or if they are the injustices in our judicial and health systems. "
Lou Dallas
Lou Dallas founder Raffaella Hanley has donated 50 percent of her New York brand's "End Militarism,quot; T-shirt sales to the BlackVisions Collective, as well as 30 percent of Crop Savage Hoodie sales to the Project. Okra; BTFA Collective, which benefits black trans women in the arts; and the Black Trans Travel Fund.
Procell
Temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the Delancey Street vintage store, best known for its selection of concert t-shirts, opened its doors to City Kits, which gathered bundles of supplies (water, masks, gloves, etc.) for protesters .
Christian Siriano
the Catwalk Project the winner-mentor was already known to his diverse clientele, and He kept the sewing technicians on staff busy when the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to close non-core businesses in New York in March by turning his shop into a manufacturer of face masks. They made the masks only to donate and said Siriano The New YorkerWorkers were not required to enter, but about 10 started showing up each day for the label's new effort.
So it wasn't a surprise when, after George Floyd's death on May 25, Siriano was posting the phone numbers of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Mike Freeman on his Instagram; urging supporters to vote in their state primaries on June 2; and sharing a series of steps that people could take to demand that legal action be taken against the police officer who shot Breonna Taylor and to donate to her family.
Gucci
On June 8, 2020, the Italian fashion house, which in 2019 promised to improve diversity in hiring after producing a turtleneck in a $ 890 black-face-like sweater, launched Gucci Equilibrium, a new platform to meet the luxury brand's commitment to create positive change for people and our planet. "In addition to environmental and sustainability initiatives, there is a promise to,quot; fight for equality and fight racism. "
Since George Floyd's death, Gucci says they have made donations to the NAACP, Campaign Zero, and Know Your Rights Camp through their North America Changemakers Impact Fund.
There is much more to do, as Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall recalled this month, counting fashion He was "very disappointed,quot; by the fashion industry's response to date to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Model Joan Smalls He also expressed his dismay at the lack of big names who put their money and influence where their Instagram feelings are, affirming through Harper's Bazaar"To my surprise, a good part of this industry, of which I am a part, has not spoken to show solidarity for equal rights and equal treatment for all, specifically the black community.
"This spans the entire gamut of the fashion industry, from agencies to magazines and brands. An industry that benefits from our black and brown bodies, our culture of constant inspiration, our music (which continues to glorify these brands) and our Images for your visuals have been tiptoed around the subject at hand. You are part of the cycle that perpetuates these conscious behaviors. "
Ross says part of the solution lies in committing to cultivate young black talents.
"It shouldn't be an industry hidden from the black community," said Ross. "The next generation must have the time of day and the skills to succeed." He added that "blacks should be hired for their intellect and credentials, not as a marketing tool."
Designer Peter Do also said fashion"With the murder of George Floyd, we as a family decided that it was our duty to speak for the first time on the brand channel and follow the words with action through a financial promise: an attack on one is an attack on everyone. This it is our continued commitment to fight for a racially equitable world, not just in word but in deed. "
This series of events (numerous instances of police violence captured on video, social media launching news and opinions anyway 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, a pandemic and an already charged political atmosphere) has already exposed major cracks in the system. Perhaps it is also the one that, as some expect, will send the existing structure collapsing so that a new and safer one can emerge in its place.
