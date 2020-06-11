How television cops have responded to protests after George Floyd's death

It is an interesting time to play a police officer on television.
With people in every state in the nation coming together to protest police brutality, many Hollywood stars and creators are likely not lost because many of their careers are due to the appearance of police on screen, often as the main characters, and often as heroes. Police and law enforcement are a reference for stories that, from a television creator's point of view, will never run out of material and will always have compelling questions to ask. But as more and more cities, including Los Angeles and New York, begin work on reforming their police departments in the face of protests after the death of George Floyd, Television police departments may also have to change.
Law and order: SVU showrunner Warren leight He mused while writing a law enforcement show on a recent Hollywood Reporter podcast, particularly when it comes to portraying police officers as the hero of the story, such as Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) almost always is.
"People watch shows to see heroes. You have a responsibility to at least portray reality, as close to reality as you can. There are shows with faulty cops at their center … I don't care about a flawed cop at the center." But for me, a flawed, violence-prone cop who has been glorified is a real recipe for legitimizing police brutality, "said Leight." That's what I see the most that upsets me … I really hate watching shows that show how to lift the desk and throw it in the middle of the interrogation room. I understand that that was a trope even sometimes LawYes, but I think it will be a more difficult trope to maintain in the current environment, or I hope it will be a more difficult trope to maintain. "
In a rehearsal for Vanity Fair, SMASH. co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas he opened up about the responsibility he feels, both as a showrunner in a series on law enforcement, but as one of the few black executive producers of network procedures.
"A black man who has made a career, in part, writing for network police shows, and who eventually created my own show, S.W.A.T., for CBS," he wrote. "For me, writing television can never be simply a matter of entertainment. Many people in Hollywood are afraid to be didactic and preach messages that risk disturbing the audience. But, in the shadow of George Floyd's death at the hands From Minneapolis police officers, one question remains: How do the programs we are writing contribute to the perceptions of the justice system, class, race, and image of black men? I see it, not as a creative charge, but as a necessary responsibility. "
Another popular but very different police program is Brooklyn nine nine, and fans have begun to wonder what effect the protests will have on a comedy about dumb cops, and some suggest they shouldn't be cops anymore.
"Don't Cancel Brooklyn Nine and Nine,quot; a fan wrote. "Keeping all the same people and just deciding that they are no longer police. It is an absurd spectacle that would not really hurt or change anything, unlike all police dramas."
"Brooklyn nine nine I should make a reading table of a specification where everyone renounces force and follows different professional fields, but stay in touch and donate the profits to BLM " another said.
In response to that tweet, another fan said"I've seen a lot of people say they should go to work at a post office and now I really couldn't want anything else."
The show has addressed the racial profiling of the police before, in the fourth season episode "Moo Moo,quot; and star. Terry Crews saying Seth Meyers in Late night with seth meyers that the protests would impact "definitely,quot; in the eighth season.
"Actually, we all got a call from Zoom the other day because of what's happening in this country, and we witnessed so many abuses of power," he said. "We had some grim conversations and some really revealing conversations about how to handle this new season."
Actor Wendell piercewho starred The wire Like Detective Bunk Moreland, he recently tweeted some ideas on how the cops were portrayed in the critically acclaimed HBO drama, in response to a discussion in THR that used the word "heroic,quot; to describe the characters on the show.
"How can anyone look The wire and the dysfunction of the police and the war on drugs and saying that we were represented as heroic, "Pierce wrote." We demonstrate moral ambiguities and the pathology that leads to abuse. Maybe you were reacting to how good people can be corrupted to do bad things. "
In another tweet, he said, "Yes The wire He did something right, he described the humanity of blacks living so easily outlined by the police and the destruction of them by the so-called war on drugs; a deliberate policy of mass incarceration to maintain a wealth disparity in the United States that thrives by maintaining an underclass. "
"I know I sound defensive and I probably am, The wire it's personal to me The wire it's also art " he said. "The role of art is to ignite public discourse. Art is where we come together as a community to confront who we are as a society, decide what our values are, and then act on them."
The protests are already having an impact on television related to current law enforcement. Paramount Network has canceled Police, the program that follows real images of policemen called to deal with various crimes, after 33 seasons on the air. A,amp;E has also canceled Live P.D., and at the last minute, Spectrum delayed the premiere of the second season of The best of LA, the police series starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union. It was supposed to return on June 8 and has now been carried to a later unspecified date in 2020.
Meanwhile, Alba and Union have been filling their social media channels in support of the protests in the meantime, while Union also recently filed a discrimination complaint against America has talent, citing "racially offensive conduct,quot; she experienced on set.
Actor Griffin Newman, who played a police officer in two episodes of Blue blood in 2011 he started a call for donations he's calling #BlueActorsActBlue, encouraging other actors who play or have played police officers to donate some of the waste they have earned to rescue funds through Act Blue, a charity fundraising tool.
Stephanie Beatriz, who has played detective Rosa Díaz in Brooklyn nine nine since the show started in 2013, answered and matched her $ 10,000 donation. Leight he did the same, as a writer on a police show.
The entire cast of Brooklyn nine nine, including Beatriz, Crews, Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Joel McKinnon Millerand Dirk Blocker, along with showrunner Dan Goor, so They came together to "condemn the murder of George Floyd,quot; and donate $ 100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network, while each cast member spent the past two weeks tweeting and posting on Instagram to promote and support Black Lives Matter.
Beatriz also participated in #ShareTheMicNow, where celebrities with big followers turn their accounts over to a black activist to help promote other voices.
Lo Truglio also joined his Reindeer 911 Costars will donate $ 10,000 to help George Floyd's family, with the donation organized by Cedric Yarborough.
Law and order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice T Has been vocal in social networks, urging fans to vote and linking to information and requests. Hargitay also retweeted a message from SVU EP Julie Martin on "re-committing to hold the writers' room accountable, telling stories of racial injustice, police misconduct and prejudice in the criminal justice system."
SVU rookie Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays officer Kat Tamin, has been protesting, posting videos and photos of the marches he has participated in, as well as information on ongoing protests and calls to action to obtain justice for Breonna Taylor and to repeal 50-a, a New York law that protects police personnel records. The repeal was approved earlier this week.
On Thursday, Hyder also posted a statement on social media "about playing a cop,quot; with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.
"Yes, it is a strange time to play a police officer on television, especially as I march alongside the thousand in New York to protest police brutality," he wrote. "I think the officers we represent on our show are the ones you want to show in your time of need, empathetic and friendly, but sadly fictitious."
"Countless survivors of sexual assault have reached out to me in public and expressed how they wanted us to be officers handling their real cases. I think there are policemen like our characters who are good people with good intentions, but that is not enough when all the police it is part of an inherently discriminatory system, "he continued. "I think our program strives to positively represent the true SVU officers who are doing well in the NYPD, but I don't think we have avoided talking about the shortcomings of the criminal justice and law enforcement systems. , and the lack of attention to minorities and impoverished victims. "
"I think Kat represents a new generation that is not afraid to stir some feathers and speak out against injustice and bureaucracy on behalf of marginalized populations," he wrote of his SVU character. "I, Jamie, strive to use my platform for the same purpose, and remain an ally with the women and men of our black community, today and every day. If I could, I think Kat would be marching alongside me. , but that would be something meta-ass s – t ".
It will be a while before most of today's shows reoccur due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but time will eventually tell what effect the current move has on the television police officers we receive weekly in our homes.
