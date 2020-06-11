How television cops have responded to protests after George Floyd's death

Actor Wendell piercewho starred The wire Like Detective Bunk Moreland, he recently tweeted some ideas on how the cops were portrayed in the critically acclaimed HBO drama, in response to a discussion in THR that used the word "heroic,quot; to describe the characters on the show.

"How can anyone look The wire and the dysfunction of the police and the war on drugs and saying that we were represented as heroic, "Pierce wrote." We demonstrate moral ambiguities and the pathology that leads to abuse. Maybe you were reacting to how good people can be corrupted to do bad things. "

In another tweet, he said, "Yes The wire He did something right, he described the humanity of blacks living so easily outlined by the police and the destruction of them by the so-called war on drugs; a deliberate policy of mass incarceration to maintain a wealth disparity in the United States that thrives by maintaining an underclass. "

"I know I sound defensive and I probably am, The wire it's personal to me The wire it's also art " he said. "The role of art is to ignite public discourse. Art is where we come together as a community to confront who we are as a society, decide what our values ​​are, and then act on them."