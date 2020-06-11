Honda's Civic Si is a car for people who wish they could drive a Gundam

This is the $ 25,000 Honda Civic Si.

And it's designed for boys (and girls) runners.

Yes, the exhaust looks like an HDMI port, right?

In Benny's words, "Spaceship? Spaceship! Spaceship!"

This is what the main screen of your instrument looks like in normal mode. Jonathan Gitlin

And this is how it looks in Sport mode. Jonathan Gitlin

I can't decide if this is a great gear shifting action or just a good one, that's all we have left. Jonathan Gitlin

Three ftw pedals.

The seats are supportive, and they say Yes so you know what car you're in. Jonathan Gitlin

The infotainment user interface is a horrible red / black color scheme. Jonathan Gitlin

Better to spend your time on CarPlay (or Android Auto if that's your taste).

This car features Honda's LaneWatch system to check the passenger-side blind spot, but only when using its turn signal. Jonathan Gitlin

It is not a hot hatch, because it is a coupe, not a hatch.

Earlier this week, we reviewed the VW Golf GTI, a commonly used car that, in the words of one reader, is "the most refined and least 'kiddie racer' of the hot hatches." But what if you want a cheap, sporty car that builds on the image of that racer (or girl)? The answer could be the car we are reviewing today: the Honda Civic Si 2020. OK, technically this is not really a hot-hatch; Your $ 25,000 buys a two-door coupe or a four-door sedan.

The idea, as always, is quite simple. Start with a cheap car and add a more powerful engine, tight suspension, and a few quicker styling accessories that, thanks to the power of transubstantiation, give the entire line a bright, shiny halo. (Ignoring the more special but even more expensive Civic Type-R, which polishes that halo.)

Honda describes the way the Si is seen as "benefiting from exterior styling enhancements consistent with the model's aggressive driving dynamics." Another way to describe it would be to say that this For real He looks like a space fighter. At the front is a new front bumper with some elements reminiscent of the exotic center engine or the complicated front wing of a race car. In the rear, a wide exhaust that resembles an HDMI port, and a rear spoiler I'm not sure does much aerodynamically. And to top it off, some matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, which you can wrap in sticky summer tires for an additional $ 200.

The sporty theme continues inside, with some red and black winged seats offering more support to keep you in place as the G-sides begin to rise. Otherwise, it's almost the same as the interior of the regular Civic, though you'll notice that in footwell you won't get two but three pedals, each with a perforated metal face. Yes, this car has a six-speed manual transmission, and there is no automatic option. The shift lever is topped with a leather and aluminum knob that sits well in the palm of your hand. (The fact that it's not just an aluminum ball like the Type-R should be appreciated by anyone who parks one of these outdoors in the summer.)

It looks faster, it goes faster

The changes compared to the lower Civic are more than just cosmetics. Under the hood is a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but here it breathes to produce 205hp (153kW) and 192lb-ft (260Nm). As it is a turbocharged engine, the red line is at 6,500 rpm, but forced induction also means a wide plateau of maximum torque, from 2,100 to 5,000 rpm. That is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed transmission that has a shorter final drive (six percent) for the MY2020, and there is a limited slip differential that helps you reduce that power when cornering.

The 12.3-inch (312mm) front brake rotors are larger than a regular Civic, move on stiffer springs, use stiffer anti-slip bars, and even have adjustable shocks. Shift these between its two settings by shifting the car from Normal to Sport, which also reassigns the accelerator pedal and power steering. It also replaces the digital tachometer with a set of shift lights on the instrument's main display.

Other than that, it's all the same as the least powerful and cheapest Civic we drove in 2019. So you get an infotainment system that's not great but Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offer, and you get some advanced driver aids, including frontal collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning (but not adaptive cruise control or lane keeping).

Since the Civic Si weighs in at just 2,889lb / 1,310kg (or 2,906lb / 1,318kg for the sedan), the result is a car fast enough for most racers. There is enough torque to make the front wheels chime if you throw it from a standstill, even on the stickier summer tire our test car is equipped with, and there is a certain degree of torque at the lowest ratios if you apply a lot of power. The steering is relatively talkative about getting messages out of the front tires without being nervous, and I can't decide if it's really a great gear shifting action or just the best we have left at this point, as all the other cars come with some kind of automatic transmission.

Which means that the Civic Si is not going to be everyone's cup of tea. If you are looking for a grocery store, a car to take the kids to school, or something to do on a regular trip full of traffic, you may want to look elsewhere. Similarly, if you're looking for an affordable performance car, but want to be able to fly under the radar, this winged Civic probably isn't your first port of call. But if you want you could be a Gundam rider and you don't want to break the bank, if you could be the one.

