Homicide suspect near Coors Field opened fire due to dog poop dispute, police say

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman and wounded her boyfriend on Wednesday opened fire from their apartment near Coors Field due to a dispute over defecation of the victims' dogs, according to police.

Michael Close, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting after fleeing Denver, according to a probable cause statement released Thursday by Denver police.

The victims' names are redacted from the police document, but a GoFundMe page and multiple posts on social media identified the woman who was killed as Isabella Thallas, 21. Her boyfriend Darian Simon was shot twice but is expected to survive.

Simon told police he was walking his dog with his girlfriend in the 3000 block of North Fox Street when he told the dog to poop. He then heard a voice from a ground-level apartment yelling at them and asking if they were going to train the dog or just yell at him, according to the probable cause statement. Simon said he tried to ignore the screaming, but then he saw the man point a gun at him.

At first he thought the weapon was a pellet gun, but fled when multiple shots rang out. Thallas died on the scene.

Park County Sheriff's Office agents stopped Close in his vehicle on Highway 285 and found a rifle and pistol on the floor of the front passenger seat.

"In summary, the suspect had a verbal altercation with victims related to victims telling the dog to poop," according to the probable cause statement. "The suspect shot the victims from inside his apartment."

Close has no prior arrests in Colorado, according to a background check from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Close remained in the downtown Denver jail Thursday morning without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.