Hilarious moment, the horse slides down the hill after galloping excitedly through the meadow

This is the moment when a horse's enthusiastic gallop ended with a spectacular downhill slide.

Orla, who lives on a farm in Meerbrook, Staffordshire, was filmed galloping through the grass when her hind legs began to skate.

Its white tail can be seen protruding from a dark colored horse blanket as it falls forward, landing flat before rolling onto its back and sliding down the slope in the field.

Going, going, going, gone: Orla slides down the farm at Meerbrook, Staffordshire

The horse was filmed galloping at full speed through the grass when its hind legs began to skate

She glides past another brown horse in the field, trotting out of the way.

Not to be discouraged by the unexpected fall, Orla quickly gets up and takes a look around the field.

The video was captured by Katie Ardern of Roche Grange Farm who was filming Orla galloping across the field when the incident occurred.

Ms. Ardern, who is an avid pilot, posted the footage on TikTok and then posted it on Facebook.

"Nothing to see here, just Orla jumping down the hill," he said.