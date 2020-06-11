"Hightown" starring Monica Raymund, renewed for season 2 by Starz – Up News Info

Cape Cod Drama Hightown, starring Monica Raymund and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, has been cast for a second season by Starz.

The Lionsgate-backed announcer said the crime drama had set a new record for the series' premiere audience through its digital platforms internationally.

The series, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television, released its eight-part run on May 17 and the renewal comes after the premiere of the fourth episode.

Hightown follows a woman's journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an ongoing murder investigation. Chicago Fire Star Monica Raymund plays Jackie Quiñones, an agent of the National Marine Fisheries Service, who is in chaos when she discovers a body on the beach, another victim of the Cape Cod opioid epidemic. To deal with the trauma, Jackie takes the first steps towards sobriety, until she is convinced that it is up to her to solve the murder. James Badge Dale also stars alongside Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, and Atkins Estimond.

Related story Starz orders & # 39; Outlander & # 39; Travel Docuseries Spinoff & # 39; Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham & # 39;

Hightown It is created and produced by Rebecca Cutter with Gary Lennon as executive producer with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Raymund told Up News Info that she was really excited to star in her first cable drama. “As much as I love the web, I never had a chance to challenge myself doing cable television and I come from a very theatrical background, so I like extremely complex stories. I like it messy and gritty, I don't like cleanliness when it comes to storytelling, so this was an opportunity to ruin my job and push myself, "she said." For me to be able to play the lead role, especially as a Latina woman. queer, that's great. "

"Rebecca, Gary and Jerry presented a lofty and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a premium Starz series with its dynamic and edgy narrative, multicultural cast, and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera," added Christina Davis, president of original programming. "The public is already deeply committed to these complex and flawed characters and in a second season we will continue to deepen relationships with each other amidst the changing tides on the Cape."