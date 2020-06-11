Hickenlooper defends ethics violations in US Senate debate. USA

In their second debate this week, John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff framed their battle as the old guard against the progressive.

Both compete for the Democratic nomination and the chance to face Republican Senator Cory Gardner. As CBS4 broadcast its remote debate, voters received ballots in the mail for the upcoming June 30 primary election.

Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor and mayor of Denver, quickly fell into a defensive position, dodging questions about a recent ruling that violated state ethics laws in addition to receiving a contempt citation from the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission.

The ethics complaints are an attempt to taint his reputation before the election, Hickenlooper said, before saying he doesn't think he is above the law.

Recognizing the real reason for the digital debate, the current coronavirus pandemic, moderator Shaun Boyd asked candidates how they would increase and pay for testing and contact tracing, which would allow most people to feel comfortable going back to work.

Both candidates said the government should pay for the efforts, with Romanoff, a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, arguing for a state and federal partnership and then a transition to Medicare for All.

"It is pretty clear that a lesson we can draw from this tragedy is that my health depends on your health, that we are interconnected," Romanoff said.

Hickenlooper attributed much of the blame for the negative consequences of the pandemic at the feet of Gardner and President Donald Trump and inaction or disdain for the issue. He said he wants to switch to a public insurance option.

The couple was then asked about the possibility of a second increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. Cases of the virus are increasing in some states. In Colorado, almost 29,000 people have contracted the virus and almost 1,600 have died.

Building infrastructure to test and trace cases could help prevent another complete shutdown, Hickenlooper said.

"But it depends on having supply chains that provide enough evidence. It has to be fast, it has to be free for both businesses and citizens, and we have to make sure we have the protective gear, "he said.

Romanoff said he would combat the outbreaks by addressing the climate crisis, blaming warmer climates for the spread of disease-bearing species.

Candidates were also asked about the economy. The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that national unemployment could hit 9.3% by the end of the year.

The best way to cut the deficit is to get people back to work, Romanoff said, making a comparison to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, this time in transition to renewable energy.

"You saw there, an American president helps lift the nation out of a great depression and employs millions of people, building the United States again," he said. "We can do that now."

Hickenlooper suggested re-examining the tax exemptions Trump offered to the wealthiest people and largest corporations in the country. He also suggested investing in renewable energy as a way to create new jobs.

Both candidates present themselves as the best candidate to unseat Gardner. Hickenlooper drew on his experience as governor, while Romanoff said he spent more time debating the Republican senator when they both served in the Colorado House.

The debate also recapitulated recent, high-profile issues of racial and civil unrest, with Hickenlooper touting his successes as mayor and governor in bridge construction and bringing about change, though he admitted that more could have been done during his time in front of Denver. .

Romanoff reiterated that now is the time for a substantial and systemic shift, such as diverting money from law enforcement agencies to social services, particularly mental health care.

The couple settled into their now-familiar roles for the rest of the debate, with Hickenlooper offering his talents as someone who can fill divisions and work within a fractured system, while Romanoff called for bold and structural changes at all times.

The candidates will meet again Tuesday in a debate sponsored by Up News Info, Colorado Public Radio News, Denver7 and the University of Denver's Center for American Policy. The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission will meet on Friday to determine what steps to take next regarding the ethics violation and the Hickenlooper contempt summons.