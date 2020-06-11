Here are the recent bills that Governor Whitmer signed into law – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Governor Whitmer signed Senate bills 350 and 718, as well as House bill 5766 on Thursday. Here's a closer look at the invoices:

Senate Bill 350 amends the Village Law General Act to allow villages to determine when delinquent tax bills are sent to the county treasurer. SB 350 was sponsored by Senator Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Twp.

Senate Bill 718 amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow for drug testing for controlled substances on the road to establish a one-year pilot drug testing program in five counties to be selected by the Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police also received authorization to conduct a second one-year pilot program involving more counties at the end of the original one-year pilot program. MSP subsequently expanded the pilot program to all 83 counties in the state. SB 718 was sponsored by Senator Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford.

House Bill 5766 modifies the Law of the Tax Court to modify the terms of appeal of the tax court. It is the first of three bills to reach the governor's desk codifying Executive Order 2020-87. HB 5766 was sponsored by Representative Roger Hauck, R-Union Twp. © 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

