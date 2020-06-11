"He didn't deserve to die for more than $ 20," George Floyd's brother tells Congress – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (Up News Info ​​/ AP) – Philonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to "stop the pain,quot; so that her brother George is not simply "another name,quot; on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

Floyd's appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for his annoyance, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a global symbol in protests about calls for changes in police practices and the end of racial prejudice.

"I'm here today to ask you to stop him. Stop the pain," Philonise Floyd told the silenced courtroom. "George was not hurting anyone that day. He didn't deserve to die more than twenty dollars. I'm asking you, is that what a black man's life is worth? Twenty dollars?"

Holding back tears, she said she wants to make sure her brother, whom she called "Perry," is "more than just another face on a T-shirt." More than another name on a list that will not stop growing.

Floyd directly challenged lawmakers to step up. “People who march through the streets tell you that it is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler relented at the session as Democrats review the Police Justice Act, a powerful package of proposals amid a national debate over police and racial inequality in the U.S.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony from civil rights and police leaders at the Congressional hearing on proposed changes to police practices and responsibility after the death of the Minnesota man in police custody and the global protests that followed.

"Today we answer your call," said Nadler.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watched from the audience and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy joined the podium.

Republicans are quick to write their own proposal, but they are also criticizing calls from activists across the country who want to "vanish the police," a general term to reimagine law enforcement, but that President Trump and his Allies have taken advantage of portraying Democrats as extremes.

"The American people understand that it is time for a real discussion," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the highest-ranking Republican on the panel. But he said what they also understand, Jordan said, is that "it is sheer madness to pay the police."