Hayden Panettiere shares rare photo with her 5-year-old daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere feel nostalgic
Taking to Instagram, the Nashville star posted a photo with her 5 year old daughter Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Holding her baby, Panettiere can be seen sharing a sweet hug with Kaya, whose back is facing the camera.
"It looks like this photo was taken yesterday," captioned the adorable mother-daughter photo. "I can't believe my baby is already 5 years old! Time flies."
This post comes a day after Panettiere shared another beautiful photo of her daughter. In it, she documented Kaya decorating the mold that Panettiere had made of her pregnant belly in 2014. "I took this mold from my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw it," she wrote. "After explaining how DELICATE and special it is to Mom, I finally relented and said yes. Fortunately, Dad helped her with a little sketch for her to paint."
Since becoming a mother, the Heroes Alum has been open about the struggles of motherhood. In 2017, Panettiere revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after welcoming Kaya and that she had registered for rehab to receive treatment to become a "better mother."
"Women are so tough, and that's the incredible thing about them," he shared. "I think I'm stronger for that. I think I'm a better mother for that because you never take that connection for granted."
Since he parted ways with Klitschko in 2018, Panettiere and the boxing pro have vowed to be Kaya's parents. At the time of their breakup, a source close to the old loves told E! News, "Hayden and Wladimir are on good terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be."
Earlier this year, Panettiere gave Klitschko a sweet greeting on Twitter by sharing a photo of him and Kaya dancing in front of a bright backdrop of colored balloons. She captioned the father-daughter publication, "The best father of all."