Hayden Panettiere shares rare photo with her 5-year-old daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere feel nostalgic

Taking to Instagram, the Nashville star posted a photo with her 5 year old daughter Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Holding her baby, Panettiere can be seen sharing a sweet hug with Kaya, whose back is facing the camera.

"It looks like this photo was taken yesterday," captioned the adorable mother-daughter photo. "I can't believe my baby is already 5 years old! Time flies."

This post comes a day after Panettiere shared another beautiful photo of her daughter. In it, she documented Kaya decorating the mold that Panettiere had made of her pregnant belly in 2014. "I took this mold from my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw it," she wrote. "After explaining how DELICATE and special it is to Mom, I finally relented and said yes. Fortunately, Dad helped her with a little sketch for her to paint."