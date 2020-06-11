Harry Styles promises to learn more about fighting racial injustice after postponing 2020 tour

WENN / Phil Lewis

While forced to reschedule his summer trip to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the One Direction member voices his support for the Black Lives Matter protests.

Harry Styles She has postponed the dates of her North American tour in 2020 so that she can spend more time educating herself on how she can help end racism.

The pop star has been deeply moved by Black Lives Matter protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd, and admits he considered his decision to change his summer tour to 2021.

"This summer we were excited to bring Love on Tour to North America," he says in a statement. However, due to the continuing threat from COVID-19, we were forced to reschedule these dates for next summer. The well-being of my team and all fans worldwide will always be a top priority. I can't wait to see you on the road as soon as it's safe to do so. "

The shows were slated to begin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 26 and feature special guests. Jenny Lewis and Orville Peck.

"We are in a time of necessary change and growth in the world," added Harry. "I will take this time to listen and educate myself on how I can further help in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you. to all."

Styles' "Love on Tour" dates in the United States will now begin in Washington on August 14, 2021.