Gyms, museums and sports stadiums to reopen in Los Angeles County as coronavirus cases continue to rise – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Businesses that include gyms, museums, zoos, movie studios, and spectatorless sports stadiums may open in Los Angeles County on Friday, even as health officials warned that the spread rate of COVID-19 was increasing in the county.

News of the latest business round allowed to reopen came when the county's Department of Public Health reported 61 new deaths related to the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,768.

Public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said deaths continued a downward trend, with an average daily death rate of seven days at 11 p.m. Tuesday, up from 46 in early May.

However, the county models showed a slight increase in the transmission rate: the number of people a person infects with COVID-19.

The number, once averaging around three in the county, had dropped to less than one before officials began relaxing health orders and authorizing the reopening of more businesses.

On Wednesday, Dr. Christina Ghaly reported that the transmission rate was above one again, as public health officials announced another 1,275 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 67,064.

Ghaly said the modeling, based on hospitalization numbers, predicts that the spread of COVID-19 will likely gradually increase overtime.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said that more than 300 Los Angeles city workers would collaborate with the county to track contacts to find out where COVID-19 was spreading from person to person.

And while Ghaly said the county still has adequate capacity in local hospitals to handle an increase in cases, the county may run out of beds in intensive care units in the next two to four weeks if the increase is not reversed.

But despite warnings, county officials said they were confident enough to move forward with a new health order that would take effect on Friday and that would allow the reopening of a variety of business sectors, including:

gyms and gyms;

professional sports facilities without live audiences;

day camps;

Museums and galeries;

zoos and aquariums;

motorhome camps and parks;

outdoor recreation such as swimming pools;

music, film and television production; and

hotels for leisure travel.

"As with all companies allowed to reopen, the health officer order contains protocols to reopen to ensure it is done in the safest manner possible for employees, customers and residents," said Ferrer.

Protocols include mandatory facial coverage and physical distancing whenever possible.

Garcetti said the latest list of businesses allowed to reopen made him nervous, and asked the owners to reopen safely.

"Please be careful," he said. "You are legally required to go through those protocols before opening, whether it be improved cleaning and disinfection procedures for your employees and space."

State officials earlier this week said movie theaters and bars could reopen if counties felt it was safe to do so, but neither was included in the county's announcement Wednesday.

