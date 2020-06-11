Governor Walz to present police reform package before special session – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – George Floyd's death is sparking calls for police reform at the federal and local levels.

A day after Floyd's funeral, his brother brought his demand for justice to the Capitol.

"I am here today to ask you to stop him," Philonise Floyd told lawmakers. "Stop the pain. Prevent us from being tired.

Talks about police reform are taking place both in Washington and here in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz plans to present a police reform package on Thursday before a special session that begins on Friday.

As for the details, the governor said he is prepared to put all the solutions on the table and debate them that way, knowing that the Legislature will speak about police departments and unions.

Some of the ideas it supports are reform of the use of force, financing alternatives to the police, greater supervision, and reform of the way officers are processed, investigated and trained.

These are lofty goals, but by the end of the week we should learn more detail about each of those ideas.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has shared why this ambition is important, explaining that this is an extraordinary time for Minnesota to lead the way for change.

"We cannot pass up this opportunity, it is too important," he said Wednesday. "We are not going to Minnesota Nice to get out of the situation we are in … Everyone is watching Minnesota."

The governor also plans to unveil a couple of assistance plans, both for companies affected by COVID-19 and for the riot fires in the Twin Cities.

Walz's announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m.