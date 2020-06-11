Governor Walz convenes special session to focus on Minnesota police reform and economic recovery – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Walz announced Wednesday that he will convene a special legislative session beginning Friday, with police reform and building a stronger economy at the top of his priorities.

Minnesota is at a tipping point. This is our opportunity to crack down on persistent structural inequalities, pass substantive police reform, and build a stronger economy, ”said Governor Walz. "I look forward to working with the legislature to seize this moment and build a brighter future for Minnesotans."

Walz says he supports the recommendations on police reform and accountability that were introduced by the Minnesota Caucus of People of Color and Indigenous People (POCI) and the Attorney General's Encounter of Deadly Forces Task Force.

The proposals support the use of force reform; funding for alternatives to police surveillance; increased police surveillance; restoration of vows; community healing; and tax, investigative and training reform.

"At this unprecedented time, we must take unprecedented action on police accountability, equity and economic recovery," said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This is not the usual thing. We have an extraordinary opportunity to create meaningful and lasting change. We cannot lose this moment with hesitation.

Governor Walz also emphasized that each option should be considered, including eliminating binding arbitration; Critics of the Minneapolis Police Department have widely blamed the arbitration for allowing officers to be rehired even after being fired for disciplinary reasons. That is something that will surely be controversial not only with the police unions but also with other unions.

Walz also presented plans to build a stronger and more equitable economy, including his proposed linkage, the Local Jobs and Projects Plan, as well as financial assistance for companies affected by COVID-19.

The Governor also announced plans to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days to ensure that the state can respond quickly to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.