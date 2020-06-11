Google, Microsoft and other tech giants pledge to combat child sexual abuse online

Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech giants are working on an initiative to combat child sexual abuse online.
The tech giants are part of the Tech Coalition, founded in 2006, and are launching a new initiative called the "Protection Project." The companies note that many things have changed since they formed the coalition in 2006.
They outlined that child exploitation takes many forms now with the rise of new services and video streaming, and there are also far more users online now than when the coalition was launched.
Although the technological tools for detecting and reporting abuse are sophisticated, the forms of abuse have also become more sophisticated.
The technology giants will invest in technology that can be used to end child sexual abuse content online. They will also hold a forum with governments and other stakeholders on the subject.
In addition, they will fund independent research to better understand trends around child exploitation in order to find ways to prevent it. The alliance says it will also share ideas about its findings and monitor its progress.
Essentially, the companies point out that this problem cannot be solved on its own, so they are all working together to combat the problem.
Source: CNBC