Get started with Android 11 Beta 1: a new media player and suggested applications

The first "beta,quot; version of Android 11 finally came out after numerous delays. The beta version works on Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4, and sign up for the beta OTA at google.com/android/beta. It's super easy. Previously, the beta version of Android was released simultaneously on many third-party devices, but that's not the case this year. So far OnePlus has also shipped the beta, and that's it. Google says more devices will come "in the coming weeks."

Android 11 Beta has gone through a wild journey. First, it was supposed to debut at the Shoreline Amphitheater for Google I / O on May 12, but the physical event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. So it was supposed to debut on an online version of Google I / O, but that was also canceled as everyone was still trying to deal with the logistical issues of the new shelter-in-place requirements. Without a release in May, a fourth surprise release of Android 11 was created, and the Beta version was delayed until June 3, when Google would host an online event for "The Android 11 Beta Launch Show,quot;. The Android 11 online launch program was also delayed due to continued national protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. In its latest blog post, Google says the online launch program was also completely canceled, and surprisingly, the company is pushing the launch button now without fanfare. Since Google canceled the launch of the Nexus 4 due to Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the launch of Google has been such an intense disaster.

With the release of Android 11 Beta finally, we're still seeing a bit of mini I / O, even though each event is canceled. Google published two blog posts, lots of documentation, and 12 videos covering new aspects of Android 11. The company is also planning "11 Weeks of Android," a series that will see new developer chats released every week. So far, the lack of fanfare seems appropriate for Android 11, which seems like a smaller version than what we got in previous years. This beta version only has two new outstanding features that we can point out.

The new quick setup media player

Features with "dedicated spaces,quot; in Android 11 would be the media controls, the new conversation notification section and the suggested apps.

The new media player, complete with a new audio output selector in the right screenshot.

Support the correct API and the media player will be persistent.

A gif of the audio output controls.

As for what's really new in beta compared to the previous four versions of Android 11 Preview, the main feature seems to be the new media player. One of the topics highlighted in the recently released System UI developer talk is "dedicated persistent space,quot; for many key bits of phone functionality, and media is one of those components that gets custom space.

Before, the media player was a special notification in the notification list, and it had a lot of work invested, getting custom controls, colors, and more. Now the media player is getting its own space in Quick Settings, especially notifications. In beta, you need to turn this option on in developer settings (it's called "Media Resume,quot;), but once you do that you will get the new player for most apps.

The new quick settings player works mainly like the old notification player. You get a developer-defined set of controls, a search bar (at least for now), and the usual song info. The new feature is an audio output selector, which allows you to choose between the phone's speaker and any connected Bluetooth devices. It would be nice if this worked for Chromecast devices, but it doesn't.

One of the additions to the Quick Settings player is that you can have multiple players at once. If you have something like a music app and a podcast app that you played recently, they will both live in the quick settings like cards that you can swipe horizontally. Note that there is also a horizontal search bar on both cards, making it easy to accidentally mess up the search bar while sliding between apps.

If developers can do some work to make their media player on the carousel persistent, meaning it will stay there even when the app is closed, it can persist even through reboots. The idea is that you always have a place to easily start music or podcasts from where you last left off. Doing this in a non-annoying way sounds challenging, and for now, with everything like a half-implemented and buggy beta, it's hard to judge. For now, one issue people are encountering is that there is also a lingering player on the lock screen, even if you're not playing media, and that's annoying.

Android 11 Beta multimedia controls are not finished. The user interface in Google blog posts and slides is a version closer to the final. Google / Ron Amadeo

The new quick setup media player, and Google's mockup media player, doesn't look as good as the current notification player. I really miss the album backgrounds. Ron Amadeo

The quick setting on Android has two display modes: a compact screen at the top of the notification panel and an expanded view when you pull down on the notification panel again to reveal the full quick setting. The media player goes along with this, showing a compact and enlarged view for your media controls. However, at this time, the shipping code in Android 11 beta 1 doesn't align with the images in Google blog posts and slides.

First, the compact media player currently in beta on Android 11 is totally wrong and crazy, and it's near the quick settings icons. You get this little media player in the left half of the notifications panel and the quick settings icons in the other half. This design will probably never see the light of day in a final version. However, Google shows a different user interface in its blog posts and developer slides, and this user interface makes a lot more sense: the compact media player lives under the quick settings buttons like a full-width player interface. , like the notification media player. Compact view doesn't have a search bar, but you get album art, song info, controls, and – something the actual release doesn't have yet – a sort of title bar at the top, showing the application name and audio output.

The expanded design of the media player in the beta version lives above the quick configuration controls, but the Google mock-ups show it below the quick configuration controls, which we can assume will be the location in the final version. Placing the player below the quick setting will mean it will be in the middle of the screen when the quick settings are expanded, which will be much easier to reach compared to the top. This expanded player gets a search bar and more buttons.

Beta fight alpha

I have to say that I prefer the design of the old notification media player to the quick setup beta player and the Google mockup design. It appears that Google is removing the cover album cover that was present in the media notification, which is a shame. Google's mockups and beta layout also put the search bar in the middle of the player, where the notification had it at the bottom. I keep activating the search bar when I want to swipe to switch players, and putting it right in the middle of the card doesn't help.

For now, the design of the quick setup media players is a mess. It is a beta version, it has bugs and it will change in countless ways between now and launch.

Suggested applications

The other feature is the new suggested app functionality on the home screen. Bringing this up is really unintuitive: if you remember one of your existing base icons, instead of a blank, you'll get a suggested icon space. The operating system will swap apps here that it thinks it wants to use next, excluding apps that are already on its home screen. Suggested apps get a circle of color around them.

Having a space for suggested home screen apps sounds like a good idea, but that place should be port? Right now, the bottom row of app icons houses my most used apps. I really don't want to remove them and I don't need an algorithm to choose my top five apps. I know what those are. What I don't necessarily know are apps six through 20. It would be nice if this suggestion from the home screen were elsewhere.

In addition to the new power-up screen menu, which has already been released on Android 10 Pixel devices, is that just for the new beta features? So far Android 11 is shaping up to be a very small version. If you are looking to test the version yourself, please note that this version is quite faulty on my Pixel 4, with lots of black screens and other issues that require a reboot.