George Floyd's funeral sees the crowded church hear the tributes paid to the & # 39; gentle giant & # 39;

Sincere tributes to the & # 39; gentle giant & # 39; George Floyd, the black man whose murder sparked worldwide protests against racism, during his funeral today.

Hundreds of protective masks filled the church in Houston just over two weeks after his death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee to his neck as he lay on the pavement for nearly nine minutes.

The video of the meeting, including her pleas of "I can't breathe," sparked protests across the United States and around the world.







During a four-hour live service broadcast on all major US television networks. USA From a church at Floyd's childhood home in Houston, family members, clergy, and politicians urged Americans to turn pain and outrage at his death into a moment of judgment for the nation.

His brother Rodney told mourners, "Everyone will remember him around the world. He is going to change the world."

The Rev. William Lawson, who once marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, said of Floyd: "A movement, a worldwide movement, has emerged from his death. But that movement will not stop after two weeks, three weeks, one month. That movement is going to change the world. "

"George Floyd was not expendable. That is why we are here," Democratic Rep. Al Green told the crowd at Fountain of Praise Church.







"His crime was that he was born black. That was his only crime. George Floyd deserved the dignity and respect that we give to all people simply because they are children of a common God."

Although the service was private, at least 50 people gathered outside to pay their respects. Some had message boards that included "Black Lives Matter,quot; and "Together for George Floyd."

Dozens of Floyd's family members, most dressed in white, were led to the sanctuary by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist.

Mourners also included actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, rapper Trae tha Truth, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and City Mayor Sylvester Turner, who all stood up to the crowd when he announced he will sign an order. executive who prohibits the police from using suffocation in the city.







Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a video eulogy heard on the service: "No child should have to ask questions that many black children have had to ask for generations: Why? Now is the time for racial justice That is the answer we have to give our children when they ask why. "

The funeral was held a day after some 6,000 people attended a public memorial in Houston, waiting hours in the scorching sun to pay their respects to Mr. Floyd, whose body lay in an open, gold-colored coffin.







Over the past six days, the memorials for Mr. Floyd have also been held in Minneapolis, where he has lived for the past few years, and in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.