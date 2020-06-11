George Floyd: Police custody deaths in Europe back in the spotlight

The reverberations of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are being felt far beyond the borders of the United States. As protests continue to devastate cities around the world, in Europe, the focus of attention begins to shine on institutional racism and police brutality.

As in the case of Floyd, excessive force used by the police is often directed at the most vulnerable in society: those of an ethnic minority or with a disability.

"Their lives are considered less important," Italian lawyer Fabio Anselmo told . "That is another form of racism, if we make racism a minor consideration to those arrested because of their backgrounds. Talking about racism against black Americans alone is, for us, an easy way to avoid taking responsibility when such things happen." .

Anselmo is the lawyer for the Cucchi, Aldrovandi and Magherini families. Their stories are well known in Italy: three young men who died in prison while the State cared for them.

And there are other similar stories in Italy that are much less known but no less tragic. Other countries in Europe are also not immune to this problem.

If we look at the list of episodes that have caused the biggest protests of the last twenty years in many European countries, we note that belonging to a poorer social environment, which involves poverty and marginalization and, in some cases, disability, is a common factor. .

Although the debate on race and white privilege has begun, the continent still has a long way to go to address these issues on conventional debate platforms.

Italy: Sapia, Ferrulli and Rasman cases show that Europe is not new to the racial profile

In 2014, in the Calabria region of southern Italy, Vincenzo Sapia, 29, died after being pinned to the ground during an arrest.

The man suffered from severe psychiatric disorders.

The policemen put his knees and feet behind his back, the Italian newspaper Il Manifesto reported.

The trial has not ended years later, and the family is still seeking justice.

Prosecutors first investigated whether Sapia had had a possible heart attack, but the man did not have any special heart conditions.

Later, the preliminary investigation judge (GIP) decided to investigate further on the operating procedures related to the arrest of people affected by psychiatric conditions.

Michele Ferrulli's story is similar. The 51-year-old worker had minor offenses on his criminal record.

He died in Milan in 2011 after suffering a heart attack while handcuffed on the ground. The four police officers involved were charged but were later acquitted.

Ferrulli's family believes he died because he had been beaten.

Another case with a mix of police violence, social exclusion and psychiatric problems is that of Riccardo Rasman, a street cleaner.

He had psychological problems and died of suffocation in Trieste, northern Italy, in 2006 after police broke into his home.

Three police officers were found guilty of "excessive self-defense,quot; in 2011.

The Corte di Cassazione (the highest civilian court in Italy) rejected the appeal of family members seeking compensation in excess of the 1.2 million euros that established the first two trials, the RAI reported.

Rasman was found handcuffed, his hands behind his back, iron wire around his ankles, various wounds, and "nausea marks with total or partial blockage of the mouth, performed with a cord or something similar," the experts wrote.

France: takeaway rider father of five killed during inspection

After the death of George Floyd, in several French cities, where young people of Arab and African ethnicity are twenty times more likely to be arrested and searched, thousands took to the streets in memory of Adama Traorè, a 24-year-old black man who died at a police station after being chased and arrested.

The last legal report on his case came out four days after the Minneapolis incident. He discovered that Traorè might not have died from suffocation but from cardiac edema.

His family has ordered another report that he commissioned from a private doctor.

Another recent case, which is even more similar to the case of Floyd, is that of the rider to carry Cédric Chouviat.

He was approached and held by three officers until he passed out.

They detained him because officers saw him holding a phone while he was on his scooter, which had an illegible license plate.

The immobilization technique used by the police was the same as that of George Floyd.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, 48 hours later, on January 5, 2020.

According to the autopsy, he died of suffocation and fractured his larynx.

The four officers involved had not had their hearing until June, according to Le Parisien.

In France, other recent deaths include Lamine Dieng, who died in 2007 after being arrested and put in a police van in Belleville, and the driver of the Wissam El-Yamni truck, who arrived at a police station in Clermont- Ferrand after passing out while being arrested for throwing stones at a police vehicle in 2012.

Spain: Mbaye had a heart attack after escaping from officers

"The United States has a long history of police abuse and racism," said Jennifer Molina, spokesperson for the African community in Catalonia, where thousands took to the streets last weekend.

"Racism in Spain is even greater because it is there, but not much is said about it."

One of the victims of the police brutality to which local activists paid tribute was Senegalese street vendor Mame Mbaye.

He died in 2018 after escaping during a sting operation, victim of "institutional racism,quot;, according to his friends, compatriots and colleagues, who occupied the Plaza de Lavapiés in Madrid for days after his death.

Despite the allegations, the verdict said that his cardiocirculatory arrest was unrelated to the police operation, as there was no evidence that officers had done anything wrong.

Mbaye had not been able to regulate his immigrant position for ten years. "His death sparked a debate about the conditions of people who are irregular immigrants in Spain," wrote El Diario.

Mbaye's name has resonated on the streets of Spain in recent days.

Belgium: protests in Anderlecht over the death of 19-year-old Adil

Moroccan-born Adil died in Brussels on April 10 during a police chase in Anderlecht, one of the poorest and most troubled neighborhoods in Brussels.

According to local media, his motorcycle crashed into a police car that was coming in the opposite direction when trying to overtake a van.

A journalist alleged that the police car entered the opposite driveway.

There were no signs of hard braking on the ground, which may help show that it was the police that actually bumped into Adil. The investigation is still open.

This death sparked furious protests among local residents against police brutality.

"He was diabetic, did not drink or smoke and had a clean criminal record. An honest guy with simple dreams, who finds out about his parents' country and has a normal life, works in a garage and lives for his passion: motorcycles," he reported. RTBF, saying that Adil had learned not to trust the police.

Lamine Bangoura's case was also associated with Floyd's.

He died at the age of 27 during an eviction in the city of Roeselare, in West Flanders, in 2018.

The former Brugge Club footballer, who had not been paying taxes for months, died of suffocation, according to his family's lawyer.

Eight police officers could now face murder charges.

Germany: No one is yet responsible for the death of the asylum seeker in the prison cell

Aristeidis L., a Greek citizen, died in prison on January 12, 2019, after being arrested for a fight in a bakery. He had a history of poor mental health, similar to the Sapia case in Italy.

After handcuffing his hands and feet, he was pinned to the ground in an elevator, down, until he suffocated, according to reports by Die Tageszeitung.

A journalist found that the police officers in the elevator did not face questioning: "There is no video about L.'s death. There is no hashtag on Twitter. There is no protest … In Germany, It is not unusual for people to die from police violence. In this country, 269 people have been killed by police officers since 1990. Do you remember the last television show to speak about that? Taz reported.

The Aristeidis case was related to that of Oury Jalloh, a Sierra Leonean asylum seeker who died after being burned inside a prison cell in Deassau in 2005. He also had his hands and feet handcuffed.

Authorities spoke of a suicide attempt, accusing Jalloh of setting fire to him and his mattress.

However, a new analysis suggests that he may have been beaten before his death.

Activists launched new legal battles, thanks to new evidence. But fifteen years after his death, the culprits have yet to be identified.

Netherlands: How much influence does police racial bias have?

Mitch Henríquez, a 42-year-old Aruba-born tourist, died five years ago during a police checkup at a concert.

According to Politico, the police said he was acting violently and resisting arrest.

As in the case of Floyd, the official autopsy differed from the independent autopsy, which said that Henríquez died not from "acute stress,quot; but from the consequences of suffocation, for which a police officer was sentenced.

Four other officers were acquitted. In that case, too, a video from a smartphone helped shed light on the story.

The Schilderswijk neighborhood of The Hague, which houses ten of the poorest postal codes in the Netherlands, and where around 85% of the population is made up of first or second generation immigrants, witnessed days of vehement protests.

Amnesty Netherlands criticized the reaction of the police and politicians: "How much influence did negative stereotypes have on the Antillean community on the decision to intervene with such an unusual resolution on the detainee?"

Norway: the case that changed the way the police operate

Norway had a case in 2006 that can be compared to that of George Floyd. The 48-year-old Norwegian of Nigerian origin, Eugene Ejike Obiora, died of suffocation during an arrest outside a social services center.

He was immobilized with a strangulation technique, stomach down, until he passed out.

He was transferred to the hospital, but the doctors could not save his life.

Authorities opened a debate on racism in the country after protests nationwide.

In the following years, changes to the protocols and an in-depth review of disciplinary procedures were announced.

Switzerland: Who Killed Mike?

"Police violence against blacks also involves Switzerland," the Swiss newspaper Nouvelliste reported.

Nigerian citizen Mike Ben Peter died in 2018 during a police check in Losanna.

He was immobilized on the floor for six minutes before dying of cardiac arrest the following day in hospital.

Le Nouveliste added "the weight of six policemen,quot; on top of him.

Authorities said they found cocaine in his mouth, leading to allegations of overdose. But the toxicology analysis excluded the claim that his blood contained that drug.

The 40-year-old man was part of the Jean Dutoit group, made up of migrants and other supporters.

Legal reports said he could have died due to different factors, such as stress, obesity, or cardiac malformation, although any particular link between his death and the ventral approach was excluded.

But Peter's family and his lawyers argued that this version of the story "legitimizes police violence."

Two years later, the case is still open. And also in Switzerland, people took to the streets and asked "Who killed Mike?"

United Kingdom: No officer convicted of murder despite more than 1,700 deaths in custody since 1990

The United Kingdom represents 1,741 deaths in police custody since 1990, according to Vice, although no officer has been convicted of murder or manslaughter since 1986.

The most notorious case concerns Ian Tomlinson, a newspaper vendor who was thrown to the ground by a policeman during a protest against the G20 in London in 2009, before he died on a nearby street of internal bleeding.

The first autopsy indicated that he had died of a heart attack, although further analysis revealed the true reason why he died.

Officer Simon Harwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but was later exonerated.

He was fired by the Metropolitan Police, which then issued an apology to Tomlinson's family and accepted compensation.

In 2008, Sean Rigg, a black music producer with mental health issues, died of cardiac arrest at a Brixton police station.

"Despite being clearly ill, he was handcuffed and left to die on the floor. A police officer, filmed on CCTV, said he was 'pretending'," wrote Al Jazeera.

Similarly, former British Army paratrooper Christopher Adler died in police custody in Kingston upon Hull in 1998.

Another similar case is that of Shiji Lapite, a Nigerian asylum seeker who died of suffocation in a police van in East London four years earlier. Once again, the police officers involved were not prosecuted.