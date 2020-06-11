George Floyd: Amazon Bans Police Use of Face Recognition Technology

Image copyright

fake pictures

Tech giant Amazon has banned police from using its controversial facial recognition software for a year.

It comes after civil rights advocates raised concerns about possible racial bias in surveillance technology.

This week, IBM also said it would stop offering its facial recognition software for "mass surveillance or racial profiling."

The decisions follow mounting pressure on companies to respond to George Floyd's death in police custody.

Amazon said the suspension of law enforcement use of its Rekognition software was to give US lawmakers an opportunity to enact laws to regulate how the technology is used.

"We have advocated for governments to establish stricter regulations to regulate the ethical use of facial recognition technology and, in recent days, Congress appears to be ready to take on this challenge," Amazon said in a statement.

"We hope that this one-year moratorium can give Congress enough time to implement the appropriate rules, and we are ready to help if requested."

However, the company said it would still allow human trafficking organizations to use the technology.

Like other facial recognition products, Amazon's Rekognition can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quickly compare an image from, for example, an officer's phone camera and try to match it to photos taken on the bases of Police data that can contain hundreds of thousands of photos.

Facial recognition technology has been criticized for some time for potential biases, with studies showing that most algorithms are more likely to misidentify the faces of black and other minorities than those of white people.

In the past, Amazon defended Rekognition against bias charges, while continuing to offer it to law enforcement agencies.

The death in police custody of George Floyd, an African American man, rekindled those concerns as police tactics and the use of technology for law enforcement have come under intense scrutiny.

Earlier this week, IBM said it would no longer offer its facial recognition technology because the artificial intelligence systems used in law enforcement must be tested "for bias."

In a letter to Congress, IBM Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said "the fight against racism is as urgent as ever," and stated three areas in which the company wanted to work with Congress: police reform, responsible use. technology and expanding educational skills and opportunities.

Ask for legislation

In recent months, Congress has been weighing possible technology legislation as lawmakers, businesses, and civil liberties activists have called for more regulation of surveillance software.

House Democrats on Monday introduced a police reform bill that would ban the use of real-time facial recognition by federal authorities, but some activists said the move did not go far enough.

The American Civil Liberties Union said that any use of facial recognition in law enforcement camera images should be prohibited, and that federal funds should be restricted to local law enforcement agencies that did not restrict the use of technology. in the same way.